Nespresso Launches Its Own Honey Products To Sweeten Up Your Morning Brew
Nespresso has long been a big name brand for your morning coffee and tea, and now you'll be able to add honey to the mix. White sugar may remain the go-to sweetener for your morning pick-me-up, but honey is a great alternative to processed sugar that can add extra depth to every sip. While it's long been popular as a flavoring for tea, honey and coffee has been gaining ground as a mixture due it's more natural state, lower glycemic index, and unique floral taste. Nespresso has seen both the rising popularity of honey and it's potential for environmentally friendly regenerative farming and is launching a new line of honey products that make the perfect pairing with its existing drink offerings.
Launching on Wednesday August 7 in Nespresso Boutiques in New York and San Francisco before a nationwide release on August 21, the honey line is called Nespresso Bloom and will consist of two different products, according to a press release from the company. Both will be made with honey harvested from the same flowers that produce Nespresso's coffee in Columbia. The first is Coffee Blossom Honey, which is a raw honey that Nespresso says has a "delicate floral flavor and velvety smooth, caramel and vanilla notes." The second is Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup, which blends the raw honey with Nespresso coffee and is made to easily mix into your favorite coffee drinks or be drizzled over things like pancakes.
Nespresso Bloom is a line of sustainably sourced honey products from coffee suppliers in Columbia
While the practical use of coffee and honey is, of course, top of mind, Nespresso claims that developing Bloom is a big part of its transition to regenerative agriculture. Supporting bees in the coffee supply chain helps sustain biodiversity while making coffee farms more sustainable for future generations. It also increases the earning potential of the local farmers that Nespresso works with to source its coffee in the Caldas-Antioquia region of the Andes in Colombia, where regenerative agriculture has been particularly popular. The company has also been working with UBEES, an organization that repopulates farms with bees to introduce beehives into its supply chain and promote the natural pollination of its coffee plants.
While you could easily dollop a little honey into your normal morning coffee, it also makes a great pairing with some other Nespresso coffee flavors, like a classic honey-nut pairing with hazelnut. It's particularly nice with an oat milk latte for a nostalgic breakfast cereal taste. And as a nutritious alternative to sugar in coffee, honey has a lot to recommend it. Like any coffee trend, it's impossible to know just how long honey and coffee will remain a thing, but unlike some other trends, the simplicity of a natural sweetener like honey feels like it has more staying power. Either way, you'll have one more honey option on your grocery store shelves very soon.