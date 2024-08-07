Nespresso Launches Its Own Honey Products To Sweeten Up Your Morning Brew

Nespresso has long been a big name brand for your morning coffee and tea, and now you'll be able to add honey to the mix. White sugar may remain the go-to sweetener for your morning pick-me-up, but honey is a great alternative to processed sugar that can add extra depth to every sip. While it's long been popular as a flavoring for tea, honey and coffee has been gaining ground as a mixture due it's more natural state, lower glycemic index, and unique floral taste. Nespresso has seen both the rising popularity of honey and it's potential for environmentally friendly regenerative farming and is launching a new line of honey products that make the perfect pairing with its existing drink offerings.

Launching on Wednesday August 7 in Nespresso Boutiques in New York and San Francisco before a nationwide release on August 21, the honey line is called Nespresso Bloom and will consist of two different products, according to a press release from the company. Both will be made with honey harvested from the same flowers that produce Nespresso's coffee in Columbia. The first is Coffee Blossom Honey, which is a raw honey that Nespresso says has a "delicate floral flavor and velvety smooth, caramel and vanilla notes." The second is Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup, which blends the raw honey with Nespresso coffee and is made to easily mix into your favorite coffee drinks or be drizzled over things like pancakes.