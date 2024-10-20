The Nespresso Compatible Pods You Can Brew For Creamy Hot Chocolate

Did you know your beloved Nespresso machine can do more than just make coffee? When you're craving a treat or want to brew up something sweet for the little ones in your family, you can lean on this machine for a cup of creamy hot chocolate at the touch of a button. We've searched for a variety of Nespresso-compatible hot chocolate pods to stock up on before your next snow day.

PODiSTA Smooth & Creamy hot chocolate pods are compatible with the original line of Nespresso machines which use the bucket-shaped capsules — not the rounded ones. For best results, brew them with filtered water as you would for coffee. Then froth some warm milk (or cream, if you're feeling decadent) and stir it in to create a thicker mouthfeel.

Ozpod Hot Chocolate Pods are another Nespresso-friendly option. Once again, these pods only work with the original machines, not the VertuoLine machines. Made with West African cocoa, they have a sweet and creamy taste, especially when combined with milk. You can also use Rich & Creamy Hot Chocolate pods – or switch it up with other flavors including sweet or dark chocolate. Based on user reviews, we recommend using two pods per cup. Brew them on the espresso setting to concentrate the flavor. Then top it off with a little milk and stir.