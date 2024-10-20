The Nespresso Compatible Pods You Can Brew For Creamy Hot Chocolate
Did you know your beloved Nespresso machine can do more than just make coffee? When you're craving a treat or want to brew up something sweet for the little ones in your family, you can lean on this machine for a cup of creamy hot chocolate at the touch of a button. We've searched for a variety of Nespresso-compatible hot chocolate pods to stock up on before your next snow day.
PODiSTA Smooth & Creamy hot chocolate pods are compatible with the original line of Nespresso machines which use the bucket-shaped capsules — not the rounded ones. For best results, brew them with filtered water as you would for coffee. Then froth some warm milk (or cream, if you're feeling decadent) and stir it in to create a thicker mouthfeel.
Ozpod Hot Chocolate Pods are another Nespresso-friendly option. Once again, these pods only work with the original machines, not the VertuoLine machines. Made with West African cocoa, they have a sweet and creamy taste, especially when combined with milk. You can also use Rich & Creamy Hot Chocolate pods – or switch it up with other flavors including sweet or dark chocolate. Based on user reviews, we recommend using two pods per cup. Brew them on the espresso setting to concentrate the flavor. Then top it off with a little milk and stir.
Get creative with your hot cocoa
When making hot chocolate is this easy, you may want to experiment with the way you serve it up. You can try the classics, like sprinkling the top with tiny marshmallows, or filling the cup with chunky homemade marshmallows and drizzling the hot drink over it. A squirt of whipped cream also makes everything better, and you can add a dusting of cocoa powder, crushed candy canes, or nuts to dress it up.
If the flavor is not intense enough, add a spoonful of chocolate syrup and stir it in. Or use a vegetable peeler to make elegant chocolate ribbons for the top. Keep in mind that it will melt quickly, so you'll want to enjoy it right away.
Of course, this beverage also lends itself to grown-up drinks. For example, you can try spiked hot chocolate recipes using rum, coconut-flavored Malibu, or Kahlúa. Or for the simplest combo of all, brew a regular coffee right after it, capturing the remaining chocolate notes for a subtly mocha-flavored brew.