Nespresso may have pioneered the wide world of coffee capsules, but you're not limited to making just Nespresso-branded coffee in any of the brand's signature machines. Rather, you can choose from an assortment of third-party pods compatible with your tried-and-true Nespresso. Looking for a place to start? One particular coffee pod brand surpasses the rest and is, in fact, the best non-Nespresso addition to your Nespresso machine. That brand is Rosso Caffè, which makes an assortment of coffee pods so delicious you won't even miss Nespresso's flavors.

As outlined in Tasting Table's ranking of the best third-party coffee pods for Nespresso machines, Rosso Caffè is the best choice for its variety of flavors and ease of use. Sure, these pods may not be Nespresso brand, but they work just as well in your machine, thanks to the brand's succinct brewing instructions and variety of flavorful choices. Options vary in levels of intensity and caffeine content, so you can curate your morning cappuccino to your desired strength.

And you don't have to worry about your machine going haywire, either. Rosso Caffe's pods fit perfectly in a Nespresso maker, with the ideal dimensions to keep your coffee habit going strong.