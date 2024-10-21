The Nespresso Espresso Pods With The Highest Caffeine Content

Nespresso offers a variety of coffee machines and coffee pod flavors, but there is one thing coffee lovers who need a serious caffeine kick in their morning espresso are wondering the most: Which Nespresso espresso pod has the highest caffeine content? The answer is Vertuo Espresso Diavolitto, which boasts around 150 milligrams of caffeine per cup.

For comparison, Nespresso's other espresso pods usually contain 50 to 100 milligrams of caffeine per cup, so Diavolitto comes with a significant boost. The company does make clear, however, that the exact amount of caffeine in each pod is hard to determine because it depends on several different factors, such as bean origin and extraction method. Therefore, caffeine content can differ even within the pods of the same line — that's why Nespresso is more comfortable discussing approximates and ranges rather than definite numbers. You should also know that the intensity levels marked on the pods do not represent caffeine content; they represent the intensity of the coffee flavor.

Diavolitto is definitely the most caffeinated single espresso pod, though. It's only compatible with Nespresso's Vertuo machines, which might be disappointing to hear for the owners of the Original machines, especially since Vertuo owners already have the luxury of purchasing the (non-espresso) coffee pod with the highest caffeine content of all Nespresso pods.