The Best Nespresso Pod For A Deliciously Nutty Macchiato

Gone are the days when you needed to visit a coffee shop to enjoy a deliciously-made cup. Thanks to at-home coffee makers, tasty coffee recipes can be conveniently made in the comfort of your kitchen, no barista training required. Plus, the beverages you make for yourself at home can be customized to please your palate and whims, like a creamy, nutty macchiato that offers sips of decadence sure to perk up a slog of an afternoon or jump start your day on a promisingly decadent tone.

A macchiato recipe is ideal to highlight an espresso's character, as a smaller glass and perfectly textured milk serve as a platform for this drink to shine. Choosing the right pod from Nespresso's line up can help bring unique tasting notes to your creation. For coffee lovers who appreciate subtle waves of nutty, toasted grains in their mugs, the company's Brazil Organic blend is ideal for recipes made with dulce de leche and milk of your choice. When crowned with roasted nuts — almonds, walnuts, or Brazil nuts — this is a satisfying treat that will blur any defining lines between beverage and dessert.