Manjar Vs Dulce De Leche: Is There A Difference?

Dulce de leche is undoubtedly the most famous of the two names (or preparations). The sweet is most closely associated with Argentina, where, according to Google Arts & Culture, they eat an average of seven pounds of it per person each year. With written records dating back to 1829 in Buenos Aires, Argentinians like to claim dulce de leche as their own invention, but historian Daniel Balmaceda says it's more likely to have originated in Indonesia, then made its way to the Philippines and later to Latin America with the Spanish conquistadors.

As with manjar in Chile, dulce de leche is used as a filling for desserts and pastries right across South America. The Argentinians use it in their beloved alfajores cookies and chocotorta, while in Peru it's sandwiched between layers of meringue for a heady sugar hit. It's also perfectly acceptable to eat it straight out of the jar with a spoon. For countries that use the name dulce de leche, you'll also find some variations in recipes. In Cuba, it's often made with curdled milk and flavored with citrus and cinnamon, while in the Dominican Republic, it's set into molds to create a fudge-like sweet.

Regardless of what you call it at home, if you can agree to the name dulce de leche just one day of the year, make it October 11. Since 1995 this has been International Dulce de Leche Day, and is the perfect chance to celebrate this sweet in all its forms.