The Worst Decaf Nespresso Pod Is Nothing But Bitter
There's nothing like the sound of a Nespresso machine humming to life in the morning. A familiar aroma is filling the kitchen, a fresh coffee is brewing, and your mouth is already watering ahead of that perfect first sip. But what if that moment is ruined by a decaf pod that doesn't live up to expectations? Enter the Gran Lungo Fortado Decaffeinato — the decaf Nespresso pod you'll want to avoid next time you're stocking up.
In a thorough taste test of all six of Nespresso's decaf pod options, our experts at Tasting Table ranked the Gran Lungo Fortado Decaffeinato at the bottom of the list. While the dark roast coffee isn't our least favorite Nespresso coffee pod, it leaves much to be desired in terms of flavor. The coffee is nothing but bitter and lacks the depth and complexity of Nespresso's other decaffeinated offerings. Although the popular coffee brand promises a full-bodied experience with notes of cocoa and oak from a blend of Indian Robusta and Colombian Arabica beans, our reviewers found it underwhelming and bland.
The coffee lacks more than just caffeine
The Gran Lungo Fortado Decaffeinato is a Vertuo pod, so it's automatically brewed as a 150 milliliter cup. The coffee's intensity is ranked as an eight out of 13 on Nespresso's scale, and you can certainly smell this upon brewing. The aroma is dark and rich with hints of sweetness, but this doesn't come through during tasting. The coffee is strong and bitter, but that's about it. It would fare well if paired with some flavored syrup or creamers to make a deliciously nutty macchiato or a blended iced coffee, which might bring out a more balanced taste. However, the coffee doesn't stand out enough to want to drink it on its own.
In contrast, the Volluto Decaffeinato and Ristretto Decaffeinato stood out as Nespresso's most impressive decaf coffee pods. Both options are smoother, more balanced, and offer an overall better drinking experience. Next time you're choosing which Nespresso pods to try, do yourself a flavor and reach for either of these if you want to really enjoy your next decaf brew.