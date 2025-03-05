The Worst Decaf Nespresso Pod Is Nothing But Bitter

There's nothing like the sound of a Nespresso machine humming to life in the morning. A familiar aroma is filling the kitchen, a fresh coffee is brewing, and your mouth is already watering ahead of that perfect first sip. But what if that moment is ruined by a decaf pod that doesn't live up to expectations? Enter the Gran Lungo Fortado Decaffeinato — the decaf Nespresso pod you'll want to avoid next time you're stocking up.

In a thorough taste test of all six of Nespresso's decaf pod options, our experts at Tasting Table ranked the Gran Lungo Fortado Decaffeinato at the bottom of the list. While the dark roast coffee isn't our least favorite Nespresso coffee pod, it leaves much to be desired in terms of flavor. The coffee is nothing but bitter and lacks the depth and complexity of Nespresso's other decaffeinated offerings. Although the popular coffee brand promises a full-bodied experience with notes of cocoa and oak from a blend of Indian Robusta and Colombian Arabica beans, our reviewers found it underwhelming and bland.