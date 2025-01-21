Every Nespresso Decaf Coffee Pod, Ranked

I have a confession to make: though I'm generally a fan of whole-bean decaf coffees, I've never made it a point to try any of Nespresso's decaf coffee pods. There's not a specific reason why — I've just never sought them out, so when I got the opportunity to try all six of the decaf pods the company offers, I jumped at the opportunity. I was especially curious about the flavor given that the pods are decaffeinated. I often find decaf coffee to taste slightly off — either it doesn't taste as concentrated as regular coffee or there's a slight sharpness to it that isn't very appealing. Given that, I was pretty surprised to find that none of these pods tasted like decaf coffee. Had you asked me to identify decaf pods among a host of regular options, I'd have found it difficult to do so.

Nevertheless, I'm ranking all of Nespresso's decaf pods anyway. Though each one could pass for regular coffee, they still boast different flavor profiles and intensities, and each will be appealing to a different consumer. While I didn't downright dislike any of these coffees, some were definitely smoother than others. As a long-time barista I have my personal coffee preferences pretty honed in, and regardless of my own tastes, I know what a "good" cup of coffee should taste like; so today, I'm ranking these based on flavor profile, primarily considering the depth of flavor and smoothness of each one.