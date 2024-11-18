The Best Nespresso Pods For A Creamy Iced Latte

Finding the "perfect" Nespresso pod is subjective on many levels, including personal taste inclinations but also the intended type of coffee drink. Iced coffees in particular depend on choosing just the right kind of pod. That goes double for creamy iced lattes. Adding ice dilutes the strength and flavor of the Nespresso pods, while the milk neutralizes it even more. That means you need a pod with a highly defined flavor to withstand the icy onslaught. Fortunately, Nespresso offers some excellent choices — including ones made especially for cold drinks.

In the Vertuo line of coffees, those cool-kid pods go by the names of Ice Legerro and Ice Forte. The Ice Forte pods appeal to Nespresso fans like myself who think there's no such thing as a too-strong cup of coffee, whether hot or cold, milky or not. The flavor is bold, rich, and intense, with a dark roasting level of five out of five. The South American and Indonesian Arabica beans bring woody, peppery, and cereal notes to iced lattes.

Ice Leggero, on the other hand, comes with a roast level of only three out of five, making it light and fruity with hints of cereal. It's important to note that this one is a double espresso pod, meaning that it dispenses only 2.7 fluid ounces of highly concentrated coffee. So, when adding ice and milk for an iced latte, there are still some pretty solid flavors dispersing throughout the drink.

