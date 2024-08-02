Why You Should Never Brew Nespresso Pods Directly Over Ice
It feels like a crime to drink hot coffee during the summer. Whether your go-to drink is a black cold brew or a sweet iced vanilla latte, the common denominator here is the ice. While it can be tempting to pour freshly made hot coffee over ice cubes, this method rarely results in a great iced coffee. A lukewarm, watery coffee might even be worse than hot coffee in the heat! This is especially true with Nespresso pods — each type has its distinct flavor, and you certainly don't want to lose that by diluting the brewed coffee.
When making iced coffee with Nespresso pods, be sure to never directly brew the coffee right on top of the ice cubes to avoid loss of flavor. Pouring hot espresso directly on top of ice can shock it and change the flavor profile. It's simple, but brewing your Nespresso coffee into a separate cup first, and then pouring it over ice can help you avoid bad morning drink. Chances are, you won't drink a watery, weak beverage, so pouring Nespresso down the drain is a waste of money and coffee.
How to make iced coffee with Nespresso pods
Nespresso recommends that you first brew the espresso into a metal pitcher, pour the espresso over a glass filled with ice, and then stir. The company suggests its Odacio or Firenze Arpeggio Nespresso capsule flavors. To give the coffee a chance to cool down more, you could also pour it into cold milk or water first (if you're making an iced latte or Americano) and then pour the mixture over ice. If you're adding any type of syrup to the coffee, stirring it in can help with the cooling process.
Another option is to brew a double espresso pod to ensure that the coffee is extra strong before pouring it over ice. The ice will still melt slightly when the coffee is poured on top, but it will be concentrated enough to keep its flavor even with a little water. If you have the time, place your coffee in the fridge overnight or even for just 10 minutes to cool off before pouring it over ice cubes. In the summer, making coffee ice cubes to pour your Nespresso over is a way to make the easiest iced coffee possible.