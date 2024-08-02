Why You Should Never Brew Nespresso Pods Directly Over Ice

It feels like a crime to drink hot coffee during the summer. Whether your go-to drink is a black cold brew or a sweet iced vanilla latte, the common denominator here is the ice. While it can be tempting to pour freshly made hot coffee over ice cubes, this method rarely results in a great iced coffee. A lukewarm, watery coffee might even be worse than hot coffee in the heat! This is especially true with Nespresso pods — each type has its distinct flavor, and you certainly don't want to lose that by diluting the brewed coffee.

When making iced coffee with Nespresso pods, be sure to never directly brew the coffee right on top of the ice cubes to avoid loss of flavor. Pouring hot espresso directly on top of ice can shock it and change the flavor profile. It's simple, but brewing your Nespresso coffee into a separate cup first, and then pouring it over ice can help you avoid bad morning drink. Chances are, you won't drink a watery, weak beverage, so pouring Nespresso down the drain is a waste of money and coffee.