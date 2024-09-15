The Double Espresso Nespresso Pod With The Boldest Flavor

When choosing Nespresso pods and capsules, it's all about nuanced coffee flavors. For some devotees, that means the bolder, the better. Many Nespresso blends appear in both the original capsules and newer Vertuo pods, but that's not the case with all offerings. In fact, the Nespresso coffee with the boldest flavor happens to land in pod territory, available only for the company's Vertuo line of machines.

That sassy, bold pod is one of only three double espresso pods available, and it harbors the most intense flavor of all. It's the double espresso Scuro, described as dark and bold with a powerful punch. Nespresso assigns each pod an intensity level that's affected by a variety of factors, including the type of beans, the origins, how long they're roasted, and how they're processed. In addition to intensity, the double espresso designation means it carries twice the amount of coffee as standard espresso pods, with 2.7 ounces per pod, compared to 1.35 ounces for Nespresso's standard Vertuo espresso blends.

The amount of coffee in a pod matters, but the real way to gauge boldness and depth is through designated intensity levels, assigned as such by Nespresso. Within the three available double espresso pods, the Scuro carries an intensity of 11, one of the highest across the entire Nespresso Vertuo line. It's exceeded in intensity only by the concentrated 12-level Ristretto Intenso pod, which is separate from the double espresso line and is embraced for making the best espresso martinis.