The Double Espresso Nespresso Pod With The Boldest Flavor
When choosing Nespresso pods and capsules, it's all about nuanced coffee flavors. For some devotees, that means the bolder, the better. Many Nespresso blends appear in both the original capsules and newer Vertuo pods, but that's not the case with all offerings. In fact, the Nespresso coffee with the boldest flavor happens to land in pod territory, available only for the company's Vertuo line of machines.
That sassy, bold pod is one of only three double espresso pods available, and it harbors the most intense flavor of all. It's the double espresso Scuro, described as dark and bold with a powerful punch. Nespresso assigns each pod an intensity level that's affected by a variety of factors, including the type of beans, the origins, how long they're roasted, and how they're processed. In addition to intensity, the double espresso designation means it carries twice the amount of coffee as standard espresso pods, with 2.7 ounces per pod, compared to 1.35 ounces for Nespresso's standard Vertuo espresso blends.
The amount of coffee in a pod matters, but the real way to gauge boldness and depth is through designated intensity levels, assigned as such by Nespresso. Within the three available double espresso pods, the Scuro carries an intensity of 11, one of the highest across the entire Nespresso Vertuo line. It's exceeded in intensity only by the concentrated 12-level Ristretto Intenso pod, which is separate from the double espresso line and is embraced for making the best espresso martinis.
Scuro boldness compared to its counterparts
It's no wonder that Nespresso Scuro stands apart within the trio of double espresso pods. It's created with a blend of two Central American coffees: Arabica from Costa Rica and Robusta beans from Guatemala. The aptly named Robusta carries the deep, robust flavor and intensity that defines each Scuro pod. However, it's only part of the equation, with the Arabicas creating the necessary balancing act. The real secret, however, is in the roasting process.
Rather than roasting Arabica and Robusta beans together from the beginning, the two types of beans are roasted separately in the first round of the process. Each one gets a full roast on its own before combining in a second round, resulting in a double-roasted, full-bodied intensity and boldness with smoky cocoa undertones. Notes of vanilla help temper the intensity and complexity.
By comparison, the other two double espresso blends in Nespresso's Vertuo line carry plenty of deep flavor, but with less boldness. The double espresso Chiaro reaches an intensity level of eight, described as dense and wild with woody and earthy notes. The third in the trio is double espresso Dolce, created with Ugandan Robusta beans and Latin American Arabicas. It reaches only five on the intensity scale, rated as mild and smooth with sweet notes of malted cereal. It's worth noting that double espresso pods are different from gran lugo pods, which produce five ounces of coffee by pulling more hot water through the beans.