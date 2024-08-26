How Many Decaf Coffee Pods Does Nespresso Offer?
Anyone who has a Nespresso machine in their kitchen is aware of the plethora of coffee pods available to give you a jolt in the morning (or afternoon). We've even published a ranking of popular Nespresso coffee pod flavors to help you decide which ones are best to try for your cup of brew. But sometimes, you just want or need a cup of decaf coffee for various reasons. As such, you might be wondering how many Nespresso decaffeinated coffee pods are on the market for your choosing.
At the time of writing, Nespresso offers six choices. The first three decaffeinated pods are available for the original machines, which use different-sized pods than its Verturo machines. The first option is its Volluto Decaffeinato, which is a lighter coffee if you don't like your brew too strong. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon so it's likely a good choice for light coffee drinkers. For a stronger kick sans the caffeine, try the Firenze Arpeggio Decaffeinato, or the Ristretto Italiano Decaffeinato for even more intensity with a 10 on the brand's intensity guide.
If you have the Nespresso Vertuo machine, there are three different caffeine-free options. The lightest option is Nespresso's Melozio Decaffeinato, which has a six on its intensity scale. For a bolder and full-bodied option, go with the Fortado Decaffeinato. Meanwhile, its Altissio Decaffeinato is the strongest with notes of chocolate and has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.
Decaf Nespresso pods from other brands like Starbucks
Nespresso certainly forged the path for coffee capsules, but there are other popular coffee brands that make pods for its machines. If you're a fan of Seattle-based Starbucks, the brand sells its Decaf Espresso Roast in pods that are compatible with Nespresso's original line. Meanwhile, Peet's Coffee also sells a decaf espresso roast in pods compatible with Nespresso's original machines. There don't seem to be other options from other brands for the Verturo machines, but there's always the chance of a product launch in the future if you don't like Nespresso's decaf options for your swanky machine.
Sometimes you might want a little caffeine, so Nespresso's Half Caffeinato might meet your need with half the amount of caffeine compared to other options. Also, the brand Cru Cafe has you covered with a half-caf option that works with the original machines; you can buy it on Amazon, where it has a 4-star rating.
Now that you're knowledgeable of your caffeine-free pod options, check out the hacks to get the most out of your Nespresso machine to really pull off the best cup of decaffeinated coffee at home.