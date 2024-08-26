How Many Decaf Coffee Pods Does Nespresso Offer?

Anyone who has a Nespresso machine in their kitchen is aware of the plethora of coffee pods available to give you a jolt in the morning (or afternoon). We've even published a ranking of popular Nespresso coffee pod flavors to help you decide which ones are best to try for your cup of brew. But sometimes, you just want or need a cup of decaf coffee for various reasons. As such, you might be wondering how many Nespresso decaffeinated coffee pods are on the market for your choosing.

At the time of writing, Nespresso offers six choices. The first three decaffeinated pods are available for the original machines, which use different-sized pods than its Verturo machines. The first option is its Volluto Decaffeinato, which is a lighter coffee if you don't like your brew too strong. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon so it's likely a good choice for light coffee drinkers. For a stronger kick sans the caffeine, try the Firenze Arpeggio Decaffeinato, or the Ristretto Italiano Decaffeinato for even more intensity with a 10 on the brand's intensity guide.

If you have the Nespresso Vertuo machine, there are three different caffeine-free options. The lightest option is Nespresso's Melozio Decaffeinato, which has a six on its intensity scale. For a bolder and full-bodied option, go with the Fortado Decaffeinato. Meanwhile, its Altissio Decaffeinato is the strongest with notes of chocolate and has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.