13 Decaf Whole Bean Coffees, Ranked

For some coffee drinkers, morning may be your favorite time of day. Personally, my greatest joy is waking up when it's still dark out, making myself a pour over, and sipping on it while engrossed in my latest read. Many coffee consumers can probably relate, and for us, coffee isn't just our wake-up beverage of choice — it's a way to ease whatever tensions may greet us throughout the day. But unless you work the night shift, you likely don't indulge in the caffeinated beverage much past noon, no matter how much you may have a hankering for it. Fortunately, this is where decaf coffee comes into play.

Coffee decaffeination can be a harsh process depending on which method is used. Most methods involve some process of soaking and rinsing the beans multiple times (either in a chemical solvent or just in water) to flush out most of the beans' caffeine (though decaf coffee does contain some caffeine). This can leave some decaf beans tasting less than stellar, and it's up to the roaster to figure out the optimal roast to get the full flavor of the decaf bean. Finding a decaf coffee that delivers on flavor can be a process, though, so I gathered decaf coffees from several national and small-business brands to try and compare (via a coffee cupping) based on tasting notes and their palatability to a casual coffee drinker.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.