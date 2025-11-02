The Quickest Way To Ruin Your At-Home Barista Game (And How To Prevent It)

Most coffee drinkers would agree that espresso tastes different at a coffee shop compared to a home-brewed one, especially when compared to an espresso from a pod-based machine. While there's something special about having a perfect cup at your local spot, there's also nothing quite like brewing a perfect espresso at home, but it can be difficult to know where to start and what equipment is worth the investment. We spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, for advice on becoming a stellar at-home barista and what pitfalls to avoid.

Our favorite tip you need to be the ultimate at-home barista begins with choosing the correct machine to fit your lifestyle and skill level. When searching for an espresso machine to bring home, it can be easy to be tempted by top-of-the-line, yet complicated, espresso machines. Yet some of these high-end espresso machines can often lead to more frustration than they're worth. "There are lots of variables that go into pulling perfect espresso shots: grind size, dose, distribution, tamping, pre-infusion, extraction time, water temperature, and pressure," Woodburn-Simmonds notes. "This is A LOT to think about so when starting out, its best to keep as many of those things constant as possible and work on nailing your dose, grind, and extraction." With so much to focus on at once, it's easy to be confused by so many variables.