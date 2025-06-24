What's The Ideal Pressure For Making The Perfect Shot Of Espresso?

Pulling an espresso is a fine art. It's also the foundation of any complex coffee, so perfecting this simple shot is perhaps the quickest way of upgrading your barista skills. There are a surprising number of factors that influence the process. You probably already know that the best homemade espresso relies on your ability to temperature surf and about dose, grind size, crema, and extraction. But behind all these factors, there's another vital component: pressure. Tasting Table couldn't resist finding the ideal pressure for your espressos, and luckily, coffee expert Andrea Allen, Co-Founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, had plenty of answers.

Onyx Coffee is centered around science, and Allen's credentials include 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up — needless to say, she spilled the beans. "High pressure is the hallmark of the espresso brew method," Allen explains, "Standard is nine bars of pressure, but many baristas and also espresso machine manufacturers have utilized lower pressures, ramp up or ramp down, as an element of the recipe to create nuance and soften the extraction process and time. But nine bars is standard."