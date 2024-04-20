Consider This Temperature Tip When Brewing Espresso At Home

When it comes to making espresso, there are many factors to keep tabs on. From not grinding coffee too finely to properly tamping for a perfect shot, the quality of the brew rests on many small decisions. Another critical detail to watch out for is temperature. The amount of heat during coffee extraction impacts the flavor and yield amount. Certain flavor compounds are affected by temperature, leading to a more acid-dominant palate in the lower range and a greater perception of earthy notes in the higher degrees.

With its small amount of liquid per shot, espresso is prone to cooling too rapidly, thereby skewing its flavor. So, to create a better drinking experience, take the extra effort, and warm your cup. Either pour hot water into the vessels right up to extraction or place the cups onto the topside warmer — if your machine has such a capability. Extract and enjoy, with less stress to drink it all up quick.