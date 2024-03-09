Why You Shouldn't Pour Freshly Brewed Espresso Over Ice

From macchiatos to cortados and cappuccinos, espresso-based drinks come in a dazzling range of forms. Yet, although preparing your coffee choice may seem effortless when done by a professional, there are many possible espresso-making mistakes to watch out for when making your drinks at home.

An especially common pitfall is pulling an espresso shot over ice. Although it seems like the most convenient path to cold drinks like an espresso tonic or iced latte, doing it this way will actually diminish the flavor. The impact of the ice on the espresso affects the flavor, leading to an over-extracted taste. The coffee will become bitter and one-dimensional, with limited acidity and sweetness. Plus, the ice will quickly melt, causing a watery texture sans any tasty crema or body.

To alleviate these problems, pour the espresso over cold water or milk first, and then add the ice and stir. Doing it this way will gradually cool the coffee rather than shocking it, and the result will still be deliciously ice-cold.