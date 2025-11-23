The Absolute Best Steakhouse Sirloin Steaks

Some nights are just perfect for a steak, and the good news is you don't have to break the bank to treat yourself. Top sirloin is one of the most economical of steak cuts, and although it has the rightful reputation as being more lean, less marbled, and not as tender as other cuts, it's still entirely possible to turn this into a delicious and affordable meal. However, if you're heading out to a restaurant, you're unlikely to see sirloin on most steakhouse menus.

Why? Simply put, you're probably going to want the pros to cook up something that's top-of-the-line, and generally speaking, sirloin isn't it. That said, there are some restaurants that are serving up a sirloin steak dinner done right, and we wanted to know where customers say you can order sirloin and walk away happy with at least one of the choices you made that day.

In order to make our recommendations, we wanted to get a feel for what customers were saying across the board, and at multiple locations of steakhouse chains, both big and small. In order to make our list, we had to find overwhelmingly positive reviews not only for the tenderness and flavor of the steaks themselves, but for things like side dishes, seasonings, how accurately steaks were cooked, whether or not customers recommended these meals to others, and if they said they would return. Sirloin might be an economical cut, but are some places knocking it out of the park? They are!