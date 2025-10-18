Why Texas Roadhouse's Most Popular Steak Isn't Served At Fine Dining Restaurants

As Chef Abdiel Aleman explained in his interview with The Takeout, one of the reasons that the sirloin is overlooked at fine dining restaurants and upscale steakhouses is that it is chewier and less luxurious than other cuts of meat. It is one of the leanest cuts of beef, which makes it healthier than the thicker, fattier types of steak that Texas Roadhouse uses. However, because it is leaner, it can't be cooked for long or it will end up incredibly tough and dry.

Texas Roadhouse serves its hand-cut sirloin in four sizes: 6 ounce (which is the most popular cut of meat on the menu), 8 ounce, 11 ounce, and 16 ounce. The sirloin is also served country-friend with cream gravy. When our taste tester tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, they found the hand-cut sirloin tough, fibrous, and harder to cut. However, it did have a deep flavor and was enjoyable overall.

While sirloin might not be a top choice at high-end steakhouses, it is one of the most popular options at chain restaurants. Texas Roadhouse uses its own sirloin seasoning that contains two ingredients that make its steaks so iconic. The seasoning also contains a signature blend of herbs and spices, which elevate its sirloin from something you would get in a microwave dinner to a cut of beef you would expect to be served at a steakhouse.