Why Texas Roadhouse's Most Popular Steak Isn't Served At Fine Dining Restaurants
According to data released by Texas Roadhouse in 2021, its number one selling entree is the 6 ounce USDA Choice sirloin steak. Sirloin steak is a cut of beef from the rear back of the cow, or the area above the loin. It is lean, flavorful, and has a lower fat content than other cuts. However, there is a surprising reason that sirloin isn't served at fine dining restaurants. When our sister site, The Takeout, spoke with Chef Abdiel Aleman, VP and corporate executive chef at Ruth's Chris Steak House, in an exclusive interview, he told them why you won't see sirloin on the menu at an upscale steakhouse.
According to Chef Aleman, "Fine dining guests expect the eating experience of a steak to be the most tender, juicy and flavorful, which comes from the premium, middle cuts of meat." These cuts include filet mignon, which comes from the tenderloin; New York strip, which comes from the striploin; and ribeye, which comes from the outer side of the ribs. Because sirloin is a thin cut, it's harder to cook an unbelievably juicy sirloin steak. Although it is the best-selling steak at Texas Roadhouse, that might have more to do with the fact that it is affordable and flavorful rather than being a high-quality cut of meat.
Sirloin is a budget cut that is thinner and chewier than other cuts of beef
As Chef Abdiel Aleman explained in his interview with The Takeout, one of the reasons that the sirloin is overlooked at fine dining restaurants and upscale steakhouses is that it is chewier and less luxurious than other cuts of meat. It is one of the leanest cuts of beef, which makes it healthier than the thicker, fattier types of steak that Texas Roadhouse uses. However, because it is leaner, it can't be cooked for long or it will end up incredibly tough and dry.
Texas Roadhouse serves its hand-cut sirloin in four sizes: 6 ounce (which is the most popular cut of meat on the menu), 8 ounce, 11 ounce, and 16 ounce. The sirloin is also served country-friend with cream gravy. When our taste tester tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, they found the hand-cut sirloin tough, fibrous, and harder to cut. However, it did have a deep flavor and was enjoyable overall.
While sirloin might not be a top choice at high-end steakhouses, it is one of the most popular options at chain restaurants. Texas Roadhouse uses its own sirloin seasoning that contains two ingredients that make its steaks so iconic. The seasoning also contains a signature blend of herbs and spices, which elevate its sirloin from something you would get in a microwave dinner to a cut of beef you would expect to be served at a steakhouse.