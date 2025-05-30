Why Sirloin Isn't A Choice Cut Of Steak At Fine Dining Restaurants

Some steakhouse classics will always be highlighted by a fine dining establishment. But sirloin, despite being one of the most well-known cuts of steak, susually isn't one of them. This may surprise some people because, according to Cargill's Future of Beef report, sirloin steaks are actually the second most popular cut at restaurants. However, sirloin sees the biggest variation in its popularity between casual restaurants and their high-end counterparts. The other top cuts — ribeye, filet mignon, and New York Strip — all get more popular the more expensive a restaurant gets, but sirloin orders plummet to the eighth most popular. To find out what is going on, we reached out to Chef Pete Geoghegan, Cargill's culinary director, to ask why sirloin isn't a top choice for fine diners.

According to Geoghegan, "Fine dining customers expect a luxurious eating experience, which sirloin doesn't typically deliver compared to more marbled, tender cuts." He explains that marbling in particular is key to the rich flavor that diners associate with higher-end cuts like ribeye. In contrast to that, he says, "Sirloin is leaner and comes from a part of the animal (the round) that gets more muscle movement, making it less tender than premium cuts." And while tenderness and marbling are important to higher-end steak cuts, sirloin is also pretty common everywhere, which makes it feel less special. "Cuts like tenderloin are rarer (only two per animal), making them more exclusive and desirable—a key appeal in fine dining," Geoghegan continued.