10 Discontinued Pillsbury Foods We Wish Were Still On Shelves

Some brand names have spent decades building up a reputation for quality, affordability, and reliability. When it comes to those with huge amounts of real estate on shelves across multiple areas of your friendly neighborhood grocery store, Pillsbury is definitely one of those. Fans know that many Pillsbury products are wonderfully versatile: Use Grands biscuits for homemade bagels, or turn those cinnamon rolls into one giant, deliciously shareable roll.

But right now, we want to talk about some of the products that you can't find anymore, and who knows? Maybe Pillsbury is listening, and we can kick-start something real. Stranger things have happened, after all, and given that there are a number of discontinued fast food items that made a comeback, we're pleased to think that it's possible. (The world is hard, and we'll cling to any happy little fantasy we can, thank you very much.)

So, let's take a walk down memory lane. There are some truly stellar products that have faded into footnotes in foodie history, and we also found that there's still a decent amount of love and nostalgia out there for these Pillsbury products. We're going all the way back to the mid-20th century for this one, and we're even going to talk about one product that was discontinued and made one of the most popular dessert recipes ever impossible to replicate. Intrigued? We'll also say this: The 1960s and 70s at Pillsbury were a weird, weird time.