15 Fun Cupcake Toppings That Go Beyond Frosting
Sugary buttercream in every shade is what partygoers expect on their cupcakes when they walk into a birthday celebration or springtime soirée. Gobs of sugary frosting shaped like roses or seashells may pepper your childhood memories, while the marriage of butter, sugar, and vanilla may bring back memories of sneaking a swipe from the bowl or beater as a kid. There's nothing wrong with plain old frosting on a cupcake, whether it's homemade or scooped from a can, but thinking outside the box can be fun. Why not try topping them with something different?
Although changing your traditional ways can be intimidating, it's time to update how cupcakes are dressed for those bougie gatherings or regular Monday evenings at home. The possibilities beyond frosting are quite endless and can include alternatives that are sweet, savory, homemade, and/or store-bought. Whether you don't like the taste, overt sweetness, or high calories and fat that come with buttercream, there are tons of unique frosting alternatives worth exploring.
Fruity or sour candies
Sour candy is all the rage these days — the sour-er the better — and fruity treats like Starburst and gumdrops also have a spot near people's hearts. These confections come in all shapes, sizes, and hues and will give life to a bland and boring vanilla cupcake. They're an especially tasty addition to cupcakes destined for children's birthday parties, school events, and other kid-friendly gatherings. The nostalgia of the candy alone makes them a treat all ages can enjoy, and they're sticky and sweet enough to not need to be accompanied by frosting.
Top any cupcake with Sour Skittles, bright red licorice twists, or even tangy, sugar-coated orange jelly slices. Easter cupcakes can be donned with bold and bright jelly beans or multicolored egg-shaped gumdrops, juicy, pastel-hued Starburst can accompany any baby shower or gender reveal celebration, and Jujyfruits, Swedish Fish, or beloved gummy bears are fun candies to add to birthday or Halloween treats.
You can also utilize fruity candies in a dirt cupcake, a riff on the nostalgic dirt pudding. It features a chocolate cupcake filled with mouthwatering pudding, topped with Oreo cookie crumbs, and layered with gummy worms. This is a fun recipe for kids to help with, too.
Fresh fruit
What better way to complement a moist, vanilla cupcake than with a fresh, juicy strawberry or thinly sliced kiwi? This is the most ideal topper for a low-fat or lighter cupcake, especially since traditional buttercream can contain upwards of 200 calories per 2-tablespoon serving. Besides being lower in calories, fruits are also scrumptious, fresh, and a great pairing for the crumbly texture of a cake. Plus, they can be sliced, diced, or made into fun shapes to radiate sophistication and style.
Colorful fruits are naturally appealing to the eye, and your choice can highlight seasonality. Try using blueberries and peaches in the summer and apples in the fall. While in-season fruits taste great, you can also thaw frozen fruit and use it on your cupcake any time of year. This still remains a nutrient-rich option, as fruits retain their vitamins and minerals upon freezing.
Ganache
Ganache adds some fancy flair to an old-fashioned cupcake. Not only does it offer a glossy, smooth finish but also a robust chocolate flavor. The process of making this sauce is relatively easy, making it an option that any novice home baker can make. It's the perfect indulgent replacement for frosting.
This building block for chocolate truffles only requires two ingredients: chocolate and cream. If you've noticed that you're out of confectioner's sugar or want to refrain from using it altogether, you now have a quick and tasty substitution for frosting that will please your guests.
Try serving your ganache-topped cupcakes in parchment paper instead of cupcake liners. Its neutral color doesn't distract from the simplicity of the ganache. You could also serve the ganache over a toasted marshmallow or single strawberry or try another pairing that will complement the sauce's full-bodied flavor.
Cookies
The best thing about sugar cookies is they can be cut into any shape imaginable to fit any theme — making them a great fit for cupcakes. Plus, their flavor is versatile and the dough can be colored. Since you can decorate the cookie with store-bought or homemade icing, frosting the cupcake is not required.
Cupcakes are soft, meaning you can easily press the cookie on the top of it. Imagine a "one silly goose" birthday party with a small cookie goose atop a vanilla cupcake, or a superhero-themed birthday party with a Superman cookie flying out of the top.
You don't just have to use cutout sugar cookies either. A chocolate chip cookie could adorn any cupcake, while a macaroon would be excellent atop a coconut-flavored cupcake, surrounded by coconut flakes. Other cookies that work well atop a cupcake are peanut butter on a strawberry cupcake, oatmeal raisin on a spice cupcake, and even a spicy gingerbread on a white cupcake to celebrate a winter holiday.
Edible decorations
Edible paper, while not known for being very palatable, can be printed with an array of designs and cut into many shapes. The paper can also be made at home with a special printer, leaving you with endless options. This way you would be able to print out your favorite cartoon characters, names, photos, brand logos, or essentially anything else to don the top of the little cakes, creating a personalized theme party for any occasion. It is colorful, slightly sweet, and can replace conventional frosting on cupcakes easily.
Pastel butterflies, leafy greenery, and even farm animals or wild creatures are only some of the options you can print to top your cupcakes. The tiny edible paper can be gently pressed onto the bare top of the cake, offering a whimsical look for an otherwise plain cupcake.
Nut butter
Nut butter is not limited to peanut butter; you can also find sunflower, almond, and the now-popular pistachio, which boasts a stunning, deep green hue and rich, salty sweetness. Nut butters can be purchased at any grocery store or easily made at home with some fresh nuts and a strong blender.
A light vanilla cupcake dressed in pistachio butter and drizzled with honey is a quick nod to baklava, while a jam-filled white cupcake works nicely with a warm peanut butter drizzle on top. Because the consistency of nut butter is close to frosting, it can readily stand in its place, and it contains nutrients that many frostings do not.
Nutella also complements any cupcake, and its creamy consistency can be easily paired with mini marshmallows or chopped toasted hazelnuts. You can use Nutella in lieu of frosting on cupcakes destined for parties, weddings, or weeknight treats.
Caramel
No matter how you pronounce it, there's no doubt caramel is incredibly delicious on top of a cupcake. There's nothing wrong with store-bought caramel, but it's quite easy to make at home with a few simple ingredients. Regardless of the type you use, it's a lovely addition to sweet cupcakes that eliminates the need for traditional frosting.
Caramel pairs well with chocolate, vanilla, and even peanut butter, and the smooth, glossy texture makes any cupcake the star of the show. It's also full of flavor and creamy enough to balance the crumbly texture of a cupcake. A light sprinkle of coarse salt enhances the sweetness of the caramel even further, creating a dreamy, salty delight.
Melted chocolate
White, dark, or milk chocolate will drape deliciously over the top of a cupcake. Candy melts, chips, candy bars, and baking bars can act as a simple yet elegant topping.
A sweet, strawberry-flavored cupcake pairs deliciously with melted dark chocolate, and you can replicate a dreamsicle flavor by pairing an orange cupcake with melted white chocolate. Of course, there are peanut butter cupcakes, which work well with melted milk chocolate on top.
White chocolate can be melted and dyed, so greens and oranges add to any Halloween or color-themed parties. Dip a cupcake into the melted candy, turn it upright, and top it with sprinkles to add an even more festive flair to the dessert.
Chocolates
From basic Reese's Pieces to boxed confections like Russell Stover or the delightfully gourmet Godiva truffles, there are endless chocolate options worthy of your cupcakes. A baker could even use the trendy Dubai chocolate as inspiration for their cupcakes, and the super-sweet chocolate negates the need for buttercream.
Chocolate confections can accent any holiday, event, or seasonally-themed cupcake. Stick a candy Santa on top of a cupcake in December, or use Cadbury mini eggs for your Easter cupcakes. For a baby shower, top the cupcakes with pastel blues or pink chocolates to celebrate the little one. Don't forget about Valentine's Day; there are endless ways to show your love via chocolate hearts and themed candies on your cupcakes.
Fresh whipped cream
Why not forego the extra sugar in buttercream and add whipped cream to the top of a cupcake instead? In many ways, whipped cream and buttercream frosting are similar. Though, the lighter whipped cream can better balance the texture of the sponge. Store-bought whipped cream in a can is the bee's knees, but homemade whipped cream is only three ingredients and a whisk away.
Lob a gob of this sweet, creamy delight onto a moist, chocolate cupcake for an inside-out take on the ever-popular Whoopie Pie. Or add a little cocoa to the cream to yield a rich, chocolatey mixture to dollop onto a peanut butter cupcake. You can also sprinkle the top with mini chocolate chips, fresh fruit, or minced peanuts for a fun addition.
Additionally, the consistency of whipped cream is determined by the baker. You can whisk it for longer to make it more buttery or less to form a creamier, looser garnish to replace traditional frosting.
Marshmallow creme
This New England staple should not be limited to mingling with peanut butter in a Fluffernutter sandwich or floating in a mug of hot cocoa. Instead, try adding sweet, gooey marshmallow creme to the top of your cupcake. Its flavor makes it a great stand-in for classic frosting and you can toast it to give it a delectable caramel color.
It is a wonderful partner for a s'mores cupcake or a simple devil's food cake base. Top that with graham cracker crumbs and people will be asking for, well, s'more. Fluff can also be paired with strawberry, vanilla, and even pumpkin, or used on a peanut butter cupcake to take it back to its Fluffernutter roots.
Fondant
From delicately shaped peaches or apples to more elaborate designs and forms, fondant can be shaped into absolutely any configuration. It can also be rolled out smooth and flat and draped directly over a cupcake for a tidy and neat layer of sugary decor.
It's important to know that fondant is known for its design potential — not its taste. But when you get a recipe with the right texture and flavor, it can be a great option to show your confectionery artistry. It is neater than frosting, too, with clean lines and sharp edges, creating a clean and classy cupcake that is pleasing to the eye.
Cookie butter
Cookie butter adds a sweet spiciness to crackers, toast, or even pancakes, so why not a cupcake? Made from blended, spiced cookies, this famed ingredient is an incredible topping for any flavor cupcake because its base ingredients are relatively neutral-tasting. It has a smooth, peanut butter-like consistency, just like frosting, and many brands are jumping on the Biscoff bandwagon, including Walmart, Trader Joe's, and even Goya — meaning it's easy to find in stores.
The butter could be used in lieu of frosting and with a little thinning out or warming up, it can even be added to a piping bag to make swirls, stars, and other designs. Once piled on top of a cupcake, you can finish the design with sprinkles, cookie crumbs, or little candies, leaving you with even more options to decorate your cupcakes.
Jam and jelly
There are many different types of jam and jelly worth experimenting with You can even find unique flavors like jalapeño and red pepper jelly or ones flavored with mint, rosemary, or lavender. You can use either store-bought or homemade jam on your cupcakes, as they both make wonderful alternatives to sugary frosting.
Drizzle warm strawberry jam over a peanut butter cupcake or drape some tangy marmalade over a flourless chocolate cupcake to savor the zing of a chocolate orange. Plop some mint jelly on top of a bourbon cupcake to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, or add a scant amount of jalapeño jam as an interesting addition to a zesty lime cupcake.
Salty snacks
It's no secret that sweet and salty are flavor BFFs and the two can make magic on a cupcake. Recipes for chocolate-covered potato chips and popcorn with M&Ms are becoming more popular as people explore new snacks. Potato chips, peanuts, and Fritos are salty snacks that can act as tasty alternatives to frosting on a cupcake.
Mix and match different types of cupcakes with items from the snack aisle. After all, salty snacks are not limited to chips. Use popcorn, Doritos, or even Cheetos to create new cupcake combos, adding candy to create a funky flair. A strawberry jam-filled cake with crushed peanuts on top is a nod to a nostalgic sandwich pairing, while pretzels can add salt and crunch to a decadent, caramel-topped cupcake. You could also top a red velvet cupcake with crushed Fritos for a sweet and salty pairing.