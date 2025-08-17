15 Fun Cupcake Toppings That Go Beyond Frosting

Sugary buttercream in every shade is what partygoers expect on their cupcakes when they walk into a birthday celebration or springtime soirée. Gobs of sugary frosting shaped like roses or seashells may pepper your childhood memories, while the marriage of butter, sugar, and vanilla may bring back memories of sneaking a swipe from the bowl or beater as a kid. There's nothing wrong with plain old frosting on a cupcake, whether it's homemade or scooped from a can, but thinking outside the box can be fun. Why not try topping them with something different?

Although changing your traditional ways can be intimidating, it's time to update how cupcakes are dressed for those bougie gatherings or regular Monday evenings at home. The possibilities beyond frosting are quite endless and can include alternatives that are sweet, savory, homemade, and/or store-bought. Whether you don't like the taste, overt sweetness, or high calories and fat that come with buttercream, there are tons of unique frosting alternatives worth exploring.