This Is How Much A Dozen Eggs Cost In 1960

While many considerations, such as inflation, tariffs, and supply chain dynamics undoubtedly impact grocery prices, the price of eggs is especially sensitive. Factors like feed prices, flock size, and the avian flu contribute to this fluctuation. In 2025, eggs are recovering from a significant influx, surging from $8 in March before falling to $2.75 in August. This dramatic example shows how volatile the egg market really can be. So, how does this compare to how much a dozen eggs cost in 1960?

In the 1960s, eggs averaged between 32 and 46 cents per dozen, depending on the grocer and seasonal demand. Considering the high inflation jump of 7.77%, egg prices were higher during this decade. If we were to adjust this for today's price, it would be between $2.30 and $3.31, which is slightly more expensive than the cost of eggs currently. This historical perspective shows just how expensive eggs have been over the years and how the egg market has been susceptible to shifts. Thanks to modern advancements, we're still able to have our cake (and a simple omelet) and eat it too, at an affordable price.