This Is How Much A Dozen Eggs Cost In 1960
While many considerations, such as inflation, tariffs, and supply chain dynamics undoubtedly impact grocery prices, the price of eggs is especially sensitive. Factors like feed prices, flock size, and the avian flu contribute to this fluctuation. In 2025, eggs are recovering from a significant influx, surging from $8 in March before falling to $2.75 in August. This dramatic example shows how volatile the egg market really can be. So, how does this compare to how much a dozen eggs cost in 1960?
In the 1960s, eggs averaged between 32 and 46 cents per dozen, depending on the grocer and seasonal demand. Considering the high inflation jump of 7.77%, egg prices were higher during this decade. If we were to adjust this for today's price, it would be between $2.30 and $3.31, which is slightly more expensive than the cost of eggs currently. This historical perspective shows just how expensive eggs have been over the years and how the egg market has been susceptible to shifts. Thanks to modern advancements, we're still able to have our cake (and a simple omelet) and eat it too, at an affordable price.
What's the best thing to replace eggs with?
While eggs are a very common breakfast item because of their versatility and nutritional content, they're also a staple in many baked goods. When prices skyrocket, if you're out of eggs or simply avoiding consuming them for whatever reason, there are several excellent substitutes.
The best options for swapping eggs in a recipe depend on the recipe and the function of the egg. For example, aquafaba, which is the liquid from a can of garbanzo beans, mimics the properties of whipped egg whites, might be best in achieving a fluffy texture. Flaxseed mixed with water to create a gelatinous texture, often called a flax egg, might be best for muffins or cookies when the primary role is to bind and emulsify ingredients rather than to leaven. If you're looking for a combination, we came up with the ultimate substitute.
There are also a variety of plant-based egg replacers available on the market that are specifically formulated to imitate the properties of eggs. Find out which one we ranked as our top choice. Regardless of prices, eggs have always been a staple and an inflation calculator for U.S. households