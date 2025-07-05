10 Fast Food Muffins, Ranked Worst To Best

At this juncture, it's likely that you already have a favorite drive-thru donut — perhaps from a chain like Tim Hortons or Dunkin'. You may also have a go-to bagel spot or a treasured fast food breakfast sandwich you lean on in a pinch. But what about a favorite fast food muffin?

Muffins are a one-of-a-kind baked good, often lumped with croissants, Danishes, and scones on café and bakery menus. Despite their entire schtick as an icing-free, less-sweet cupcake, muffins have somehow weaseled their way into this breakfast category. And honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. I'll continue to let it slide because of their grab-and-go nature. Their individual wrappers make them oh-so portable — as long as you don't mind a few crumbs sprinkled here and there. I also can't ignore their versatility. Muffins can range from mini to monstrous, depending on your morning hunger levels, and span many different categories — from fruity and chocolatey to spiced.

With such a wide range of tastes and sizes, it's difficult to pit one muffin against another. So, in order to rank a collection of several different fast food versions, I stuck to a few core criteria: texture, quality of ingredients, and balance of sweetness — because as a self-proclaimed morningtime item, it's essential that muffins dial it back in this department (at least a little). At the end of the day, some muffins rose above the rest.