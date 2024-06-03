19 Boxed Cake Mix Flavors You Can't Buy Anymore

The world of boxed cake mixes used to be far more adventurous than the standard vanilla, chocolate, and spice we typically see today. The bygone era offered a treasure trove of unique flavors that have since faded into sweet obscurity. These discontinued boxed cake mixes were more than just convenient baking aids — they were windows into the culinary trends and pop culture influences of their time. Imagine whipping up a sunshine-colored pineapple Dole cake, a nostalgic taste of tropical vacations, or perhaps a rich and decadent chocolate malt cake, reflecting the rising popularity of malted milkshakes. For the adventurous baker, there might have been a tangy sour cream chocolate cake or a mysterious burnt sugar cake!

Beyond flavor innovation, boxed cake mixes often boasted playful names and whimsical characters on their packaging. There was a real thrill in cruising down the bakery aisle and choosing between Betty Crocker's Snackin' Cakes and the delightful Duncan Hines pink lemonade angel food cake, a vibrant, Barbie-hued concoction that was as much a visual treat as it was a culinary one.

The reasons these cake mixes disappeared from shelves vary. Some flavors have fallen out of favor, others might not have been able to compete with the cake recipes and baking shows that inspire home cooks today. However, discontinued mixes hold a special place in the hearts of many — a reminder of childhood baking memories and the joy of exploring new flavors in the kitchen. Take a look at these 20 long-gone favorites.