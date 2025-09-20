How To Turn Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls Into One Giant, Gooey Masterpiece

The smell of homemade cinnamon rolls wafting through your household is a pleasant way to wake up. Thankfully, the ease of store-bought cinnamon rolls makes the experience much more convenient. Though adding bacon or using heavy cream can help make some of the best homemade cinnamon rolls you've pulled out of your oven, it is also possible to upgrade store-bought cinnamon rolls with a few strategic moves. Making a giant cinnamon roll is one such tweak and requires little culinary expertise to put together. In fact, this project is easy enough for younger ones in your household to help out with.

Simply use one pre-cut cinnamon roll to serve as the template for your creation and set the roll in the middle of a baking sheet or cast iron pan. Unroll the other rolls and use the pieces to connect to this center middle roll. You'll swirl each piece around the center, and the individually-cut rolls will form one big treat. Instead of separate rolls to serve, this giant piece can be sliced and served like a cake.