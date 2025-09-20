How To Turn Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls Into One Giant, Gooey Masterpiece
The smell of homemade cinnamon rolls wafting through your household is a pleasant way to wake up. Thankfully, the ease of store-bought cinnamon rolls makes the experience much more convenient. Though adding bacon or using heavy cream can help make some of the best homemade cinnamon rolls you've pulled out of your oven, it is also possible to upgrade store-bought cinnamon rolls with a few strategic moves. Making a giant cinnamon roll is one such tweak and requires little culinary expertise to put together. In fact, this project is easy enough for younger ones in your household to help out with.
Simply use one pre-cut cinnamon roll to serve as the template for your creation and set the roll in the middle of a baking sheet or cast iron pan. Unroll the other rolls and use the pieces to connect to this center middle roll. You'll swirl each piece around the center, and the individually-cut rolls will form one big treat. Instead of separate rolls to serve, this giant piece can be sliced and served like a cake.
Sweet cravings don't stand a chance
If you use a greased cast iron pan to hold your dessert, you can fill the base with a half cup of heavy cream to add extra fluffiness and flavor. For a crispier finish to the cinnamon roll, nix the cream completely and bake the assembled roll for around 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The outside crunchier pieces are perfect to use to scoop up drizzles of salted caramel or Nutella.
Spread icing on top of the cooked piece or enhance your giant cinnamon roll with chocolate chips and tiny marshmallows sprinkled on top of the creation. You can finish off the cinnamon roll with homemade icing made with vanilla, lemon juice, cream cheese, and sour cream for a nice zing. For a double-decker style presentation, make two massive pieces to layer with frosting and top the treat with whipped cream. This wallop of a recipe doesn't need to be cut and served, either. Present the massive sweet on a platter and let friends pull apart as much goodness as they desire. Not only will this behemoth brighten up the brunch table, this easy-to-make bake is suitable to serve as a dessert. When plated with a dollop of homemade honey whipped cream or a scoop of icing, you'll have all the elements needed to banish sweet cravings for good.