13 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls

Store-bought cinnamon rolls are a fantastic, convenient option to have on hand. You don't have to mix yeast with water, wait hours to let it rise, then begin making the filling and rolling everything together like you do with homemade cinnamon rolls. You can buy the refrigerated ones that require some time in the oven or certain grocery stores have bakery sections where you can purchase ready-to-eat cinnamon rolls. The only qualm with buying rolls in-store is that they can be hit or miss. There's often something lacking, whether it's on the dry side or there's not enough icing.

Give those store-bought cinnamon rolls an upgrade with some of these tips and hacks. From coffee-infused frosting to fruity jam filling, you can customize your basic cinnamon rolls in ways that completely transform them into a tempting dessert. Perhaps you're looking for a dessert to take to a group function and want to impress guests without spending hours baking something from scratch. Maybe you want to jazz up your rolls with minimal effort by adding candied nuts, coffee frosting, or spice mix. There are plenty of ways to add dimension and creativity to your rolls. No matter how much time you have or what ingredients you have on hand, there's a cinnamon roll hack for you.