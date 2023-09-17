The Aluminum Foil Hack To Try When Your Baking Pan Is Too Big For Your Dish

Whether you are making a casserole or scrumptious cornbread, a good baking pan is a must-have for any kitchen. The downside is that baking pans don't adhere to the concept of one-size-fits-all. If your recipe calls for more food than your baking pan can handle, your only option is usually to size up. However, that's not necessarily the case when it's the other way around. If you have too little of a recipe to fill up your baking pan, you could invest in a smaller model, or you could save some time and money with just a bit of aluminum foil.

To customize the size of your baking pan, you will be doing some construction with aluminum foil. As demonstrated on Reddit, the goal is to create a wall within the baking sheet with a few supports. Start by repeatedly folding a strip of aluminum foil so that it is thick and sturdy. Then, place it wherever you want the new wall of your baking pan to be. Then, fold the ends of the foil away from where you will place the food so that the wall fits snugly in the pan.