Pillsbury Grands Biscuits Are All You Need To Make Quick And Easy Bagels
When a craving for fresh, chewy bagels hits, you don't need to run to the store — or even make dough from scratch. Pillsbury Grands biscuits can be transformed into homemade bagels with just a few simple steps, making them the ultimate time saver for busy mornings.
Pop open a can, separate the biscuits, and gently carve a hole in the center of each one to create the signature bagel shape. From there, the biscuits can be boiled briefly in water (a step that mimics traditional bagel-making methods) before being baked until golden brown. The result is a soft, chewy "bagel" that's surprisingly close to the real thing. This recipe is also a smart way to use up leftover canned biscuits so they don't go to waste. Instead of reheating them plain, give them new life by turning them into bagels you can top, toast, and customize. In less than 30 minutes, you'll have warm, fresh bagels on the table without the hassle of making yeast dough from scratch.
Topping ideas and flavor twists for homemade bagels
The beauty of using pre-packaged Pillsbury Grands to make bagels is how easily they can be customized. Brush the shaped dough with an egg wash before baking, then sprinkle with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or even "everything bagel" seasoning for a classic deli-style flavor. If you're feeling creative, try mixing cinnamon and sugar for a sweet breakfast twist, or layer shredded cheese on top for a savory upgrade. You can even split the bagels after baking and toast them with garlic butter for a quick version of garlic bread.
Once baked, the bagels can be used just like the real deal — spread with cream cheese or stacked into breakfast sandwiches. For something fun and kid-friendly, press mini pepperoni and mozzarella on top before baking for a pizza bagel vibe, or drizzle honey and sea salt after baking for a sweet-and-salty snack. Leftover biscuits work especially well here — you can whip up a batch of plain bagels one morning, then reinvent them into sandwiches or snacks throughout the week. Slice them thin and bake until crisp for homemade bagel chips, or stuff them with cream cheese before baking for a gooey surprise in the middle. The process is quick and easy, the ingredient investment is minimal, and the variations are endless, making this a must-have in your breakfast (or anytime) arsenal.