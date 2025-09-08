Pillsbury Grands Biscuits Are All You Need To Make Quick And Easy Bagels

When a craving for fresh, chewy bagels hits, you don't need to run to the store — or even make dough from scratch. Pillsbury Grands biscuits can be transformed into homemade bagels with just a few simple steps, making them the ultimate time saver for busy mornings.

Pop open a can, separate the biscuits, and gently carve a hole in the center of each one to create the signature bagel shape. From there, the biscuits can be boiled briefly in water (a step that mimics traditional bagel-making methods) before being baked until golden brown. The result is a soft, chewy "bagel" that's surprisingly close to the real thing. This recipe is also a smart way to use up leftover canned biscuits so they don't go to waste. Instead of reheating them plain, give them new life by turning them into bagels you can top, toast, and customize. In less than 30 minutes, you'll have warm, fresh bagels on the table without the hassle of making yeast dough from scratch.