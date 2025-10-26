Edamame Fritters With Spicy Soy Dipping Sauce Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fritters are a unique type of food, not only because they can take on so many flavor profiles and star ingredients, but because they work wonderfully in both sweet and savory contexts. While sweet fritters tend to involve some kind of deep fried dough or fruit-coated dough, savory fritters are often a lighter, pan-fried affair, which make for a great alternative lunch or light dinner option (or the perfect appetizer for your hungry dinner guests).
This edamame fritters with spicy soy dipping sauce recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes a slightly more unusual approach to savory fritters by using edamame beans as the base ingredient. Edamame is absolutely packed with protein (it even has more protein than an egg!) making it the perfect base for a hearty snack. Nutritional benefits aside, these fritters also just taste delicious; they're infused with fresh herbs and garlic and then pan-fried to golden perfection, then paired with a spicy soy sauce for that added kick. Perfect for keeping you well fueled throughout the day and delicious to boot, these edamame fritters are a great recipe to add into to your weekly meal rotation for something a little bit different.
Gather the ingredients for this edamame fritters with spicy soy dipping sauce recipe
For the spicy soy dipping sauce, you will want soy sauce, chili crisp, honey, rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame oil, and sriracha. For the edamame fritters you will need frozen edamame beans, an egg, all-purpose flour, fresh cilantro, fresh chives, garlic granulates, salt and pepper, and vegetable oil for frying.
Step 1: Mix up the spicy soy dipping sauce
Combine the soy sauce, chili crisp, honey, rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame oil, and sriracha to make the dipping sauce. Set aside until ready to use.
Step 2: Boil a pot of water
Bring a pot of water to a boil.
Step 3: Cook the edamame beans
Cook the edamame beans at a simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender.
Step 4: Drain the edamame
Thoroughly drain the edamame beans.
Step 5: Blend the edamame beans
Transfer the edamame beans to a food processor and blend until a paste is formed.
Step 6: Add the fritter ingredients to a bowl
Add the edamame paste to a bowl along with the egg, flour, fresh chopped cilantro, chives, garlic granules, salt, and pepper.
Step 7: Mix well to form fritter batter
Mix well to combine the fritter batter.
Step 8: Heat a pan with oil
Heat a large pan over medium heat with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
Step 9: Add fritter batter to the pan
Dollop heaped tablespoons of the fritter batter into the hot pan, spreading them out as needed to form circular fritters.
Step 10: Cook the fritters on the first side
Allow the fritters to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the bottoms are crisp and golden.
Step 11: Flip the fritters and cook on the other side
Flip the fritters over and cook them for another 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 12: Repeat the cooking process with the remaining fritter batter
Remove cooked fritters from the pan and repeat the cooking process, using more oil as needed, until all of the batter has been used up.
Step 13: Serve the edamame fritters with spicy soy dipping sauce
Serve the fritters warm with the spicy soy sauce.
Pairs well with edamame fritters with spicy soy dipping sauce
Edamame Fritters With Spicy Soy Dipping Sauce Recipe
These savory and herby edamame fritters come with a spicy soy dipping sauce, perfect as an appetizer, side dish, or light lunch.
Ingredients
- For the dipping sauce
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili crisp
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- For the edamame fritters
- 1 pound frozen edamame beans
- 1 egg, room temperature
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Directions
- Combine the soy sauce, chili crisp, honey, rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame oil, and sriracha to make the dipping sauce. Set aside until ready to use.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil.
- Cook the edamame beans at a simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender.
- Thoroughly drain the edamame beans.
- Transfer the edamame beans to a food processor and blend until a paste is formed.
- Add the edamame paste to a bowl along with the egg, flour, fresh chopped cilantro, chives, garlic granules, salt, and pepper.
- Mix well to combine the fritter batter.
- Heat a large pan over medium heat with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.
- Dollop heaped tablespoons of the fritter batter into the hot pan, spreading them out as needed to form circular fritters.
- Allow the fritters to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the bottoms are crisp and golden.
- Flip the fritters over and cook them for another 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove cooked fritters from the pan and repeat the cooking process, using more oil as needed, until all of the batter has been used up.
- Serve the fritters warm with the spicy soy sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|115
|Total Fat
|6.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|286.8 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g
How can I switch up these edamame fritters?
Fritters are a super versatile food, and moreover, you can really make fritters out of just about any vegetable. So, a great way to switch up these edamame fritters is by adding another vegetable (or two!) into the mix. Zucchini makes for a great fritter base, just make sure to drain the vegetable well once it is grated as it can be very watery. Alternatively, steamed and mashed cauliflower works well and adds a complementary nutty flavor to the edamame fritters. Corn can similarly be used in this recipe — simply drain a can of prepared corn and mix it into the fritter batter before cooking.
For simple flavor variations, you can swap out the herbs and spices according to your preferences. Parsley, thyme, and basil all work well in the fritters, and a dash of onion powder or paprika will go a long way flavor-wise. You could add in some chopped scallions and ginger to amp up the Asian influence of this dish. Alternatively, you can fold in some freshly crushed garlic, lemon zest, and parsley for fritters with a more Mediterranean leaning. If you choose this option, you may wish to serve the fritters instead with a lemon yogurt, aioli, or tzatziki to keep to the theme.
What are some other ways to increase or decrease the spice level in this fritter recipe?
This edamame fritter recipe is served up with a spicy soy dipping sauce, which makes an excellent accompaniment to the fritters, adding a rich, salty heat into the mix. While the dipping sauce uses a combination of chili crisp and sriracha to seriously raise the temperature (and bring on a bit of a sweat), you can alter the spice level according to your personal preferences. If you want to double-down on the spice level in this recipe, add some chili flakes, hot chili powder, or a dollop of sriracha to the fritter batter as well. You can also drizzle your finished fritters with your favorite hot sauce for added tangy heat, or fresh sliced chiles for a gorgeous, and spicy, pop of red.
Alternatively, if you prefer to keep things mild, you can reduce the heat in the dipping sauce by omitting the sriracha entirely and reducing the amount of chili crisp to 1 teaspoon instead of 1 tablespoon. Alternatively, you can omit the chili crisp or sriracha entirely if you want a more sweet-salty sauce as opposed to a hot one.