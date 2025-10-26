We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fritters are a unique type of food, not only because they can take on so many flavor profiles and star ingredients, but because they work wonderfully in both sweet and savory contexts. While sweet fritters tend to involve some kind of deep fried dough or fruit-coated dough, savory fritters are often a lighter, pan-fried affair, which make for a great alternative lunch or light dinner option (or the perfect appetizer for your hungry dinner guests).

This edamame fritters with spicy soy dipping sauce recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes a slightly more unusual approach to savory fritters by using edamame beans as the base ingredient. Edamame is absolutely packed with protein (it even has more protein than an egg!) making it the perfect base for a hearty snack. Nutritional benefits aside, these fritters also just taste delicious; they're infused with fresh herbs and garlic and then pan-fried to golden perfection, then paired with a spicy soy sauce for that added kick. Perfect for keeping you well fueled throughout the day and delicious to boot, these edamame fritters are a great recipe to add into to your weekly meal rotation for something a little bit different.