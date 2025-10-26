Avoid Ordering These 15 Chain Restaurant Desserts

I'll admit, I have an insatiable sweet tooth. It's game over when I go out to eat and the server asks if I'd like to see the dessert menu. Cheesecake, skillet cookies, gelato, crème brûlée – you name it, I'm obsessed with it. This is especially true when I go to a chain restaurant like Chili's or Outback Steakhouse. With locations in nearly every city I visit, I never have to think twice about my order, whether it's drinks, entrées, or desserts — the latter of which is my favorite part of the meal.

It's rare for me to find a dessert I don't like, but much to my chagrin, that doesn't mean it's never happened. I've had several instances where I've visited a chain restaurant and tried a dessert for the first time, only to be left less than impressed. Whether the taste or texture was subpar, the preparation was off, or the presentation was poor, there just wasn't enough to love about them. Here are some of the most disappointing desserts, based on my personal experiences or testaments from other Tasting Table writers.