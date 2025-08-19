The Worst Fast Food Cookies Come From This Popular Sandwich Chain

When it comes to ordering a batch of freshly baked cookies, visiting cookie specialists like Levain Bakery, Crumbl, and Insomnia Cookies is never a bad idea. After all, these companies have built massive empires centered around creating delicious yet unique iterations of this beloved treat. So, between these cookie safe havens and local bakeries, there's truly no need to visit any other establishment for cookies. Yet, several fast food restaurants and sandwich chains offer an array of classic and seasonal cookies. Yes, a majority of these cookies aren't made from scratch, but they can be a sweet addition to your lunch or dinner order. However, not all fast food cookies are worth trying. Unfortunately, Subway misses the mark. In fact, its cookies are so horrendous that it was ranked the absolute worst fast food restaurant to purchase cookies from by the Tasting Table staff.

Of the four cookies our team tried (oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, white chocolate chip in chocolate dough, and white chocolate chip), three left a terrible impression on us and our taste buds. The chocolate cookie with white chocolate chips was the worst of the bunch. Texturally, it was grainy, like the sugar wasn't properly mixed into the dough; taste-wise, it was sickly sweet. It also lacked chocolate flavor, despite containing double the amount of chocolate. The element that made the double chocolate cookie even worse was the white chocolate chips. Not only did they not taste like chocolate, but they also had an unpleasant, artificial flavor that tasted as if they were made exclusively with margarine and sugar.