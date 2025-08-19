The Worst Fast Food Cookies Come From This Popular Sandwich Chain
When it comes to ordering a batch of freshly baked cookies, visiting cookie specialists like Levain Bakery, Crumbl, and Insomnia Cookies is never a bad idea. After all, these companies have built massive empires centered around creating delicious yet unique iterations of this beloved treat. So, between these cookie safe havens and local bakeries, there's truly no need to visit any other establishment for cookies. Yet, several fast food restaurants and sandwich chains offer an array of classic and seasonal cookies. Yes, a majority of these cookies aren't made from scratch, but they can be a sweet addition to your lunch or dinner order. However, not all fast food cookies are worth trying. Unfortunately, Subway misses the mark. In fact, its cookies are so horrendous that it was ranked the absolute worst fast food restaurant to purchase cookies from by the Tasting Table staff.
Of the four cookies our team tried (oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, white chocolate chip in chocolate dough, and white chocolate chip), three left a terrible impression on us and our taste buds. The chocolate cookie with white chocolate chips was the worst of the bunch. Texturally, it was grainy, like the sugar wasn't properly mixed into the dough; taste-wise, it was sickly sweet. It also lacked chocolate flavor, despite containing double the amount of chocolate. The element that made the double chocolate cookie even worse was the white chocolate chips. Not only did they not taste like chocolate, but they also had an unpleasant, artificial flavor that tasted as if they were made exclusively with margarine and sugar.
Why you should avoid Subway's cookies
The regular white chocolate chip cookie also featured the artificial-tasting chocolate chips, a grainy, lackluster texture, and a nauseating level of sweetness that's truly unappetizing. Its only redeeming quality was that the inclusion of light or dark brown sugar, which are different, gave it a hint of molasses flavor.
Although each location offers slightly different types of cookies to try, the one consistent flavor you'll always see is the classic chocolate chip cookie. Like the other chocolate-based cookies, it fails to taste even remotely palatable. Again, the sandwich chain created a cookie that was way too sweet. Luckily, this cookie features dark chocolate chips, which subtly subdue the overly sweet dough, thanks to their natural bitterness. However, it's not enough to make this fast-food cookie enjoyable. Yet, Subway debuted a footlong collection featuring this very cookie.
Despite Subway promising its freshly baked cookies are the perfect companion to its sandwiches, the only cookie that lives up to this claim is the oatmeal raisin cookie. Surprisingly, the sandwich chain wasn't heavy-handed with the sugar this time. Between the toasted oats, autumnal spices, and raisins, each element worked together to create a complex yet delicious flavor profile. Unfortunately, this cookie's excellence doesn't change the fact that the rest of Subway's cookies are terrible, so please proceed with caution.