Every Dessert On Red Robin's Menu, Ranked Worst To Best

If indulgence is one of your favorite ways to celebrate even the smallest of occasions, there's a safe bet you don't skimp when it comes to dessert. The after-meal treat offers an opportunity to go all-out and begs for decadence and sumptuousness. It's not something to be treated lightly — it's meant to be the perfect bookend to a dish, letting you finish your day on a satisfactory note. It makes sense, then, that you only want to partake in the best of the best when it comes to desserts, even during casual dining experiences. So what should you order the next time you're out at your favorite fast-casual chain?

I certainly can't speak for every restaurant out there, but I can give some strong opinions about the dessert offerings at Red Robin. I had every dessert on the chain's menu delivered to me for this ranking and I'll say right off the bat, none of them wowed me (then again, I am a baker with a picky sweet tooth). Some of Red Robin's dessert options were underwhelming, and the rest (save for one) only had me thinking about how I could make a better version at home. Nevertheless, I won't dissuade you from ordering dessert the next time you visit the restaurant. I ranked its desserts based primarily on personal preferences, taking into account how each measured up to other versions of the treat I've had before.