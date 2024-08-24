The Perfect Way To Add More Flavor And Moisture To A Lemon Cake

There's something rather refreshing about a lemon cake. Despite the fact that it's often loaded with butter, oil, and other heavy ingredients, adding a little bit of lemon juice — and perhaps some fresh lemon zest — will make this treat seem all the lighter for it. The key to livening up this dessert is to try and infuse this lemon flavor into everything, including the glaze, the sponge, and even the garnish. One of the most beginner-friendly ways to make sure the lemon flavor is front and center is to transform your classic lemon cake into a poke cake.

You'll first want to bake your cake based on the recipe's directions. Then, when you pull your sponge out of the oven, immediately poke some holes in the top of it with a fork. While some people might opt for chopsticks to make a poke cake, a fork will give you the least visually disruptive presentation (and one you don't have to hide with a ton of frosting). Then, pour in a mixture of lemon juice mixed with powdered sugar and let your cake cool before serving. When you bite into a slice, you'll find that your tastebuds are, first and foremost, drawn to that bright and punchy citrus flavor. The extra juice will also keep your sponge moist and soft.