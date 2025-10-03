The One Outback Steakhouse Dessert You Should Absolutely Avoid Ordering
After a big meal of steak, sides, and a Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse, you want to order a dessert that's good enough to (maybe) finish. Lovers of ooey-gooey caramel will undoubtedly be tempted by the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet, which promises a decadent combo of sweet, salty, and nutty flavors. In reality, this treat is one of the dishes you should avoid ordering at Outback Steakhouse.
How could Outback mess up a salted caramel cookie with white chocolate, toffee, and pretzels, served in a hot skillet with vanilla ice cream? No amount of toppings can disguise a bad foundation, and the cookie is greasy and flavorless, even with all those add-ins in the mix. This dessert is also a lot smaller than it looks in pictures, which could be a real pain if you've ordered it to share with your dining partners. Then again, the lackluster taste creates a risk that some people will give up on it after just one bite.
The Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet has very mixed reviews online. Some Outback customers are big fans of the dessert, but others have been quite disappointed. One reviewer on Yelp said their cookie was served at room temperature instead of hot as advertised, and it was also too dry and salty. A YouTube content creator said that cookies from Subway are better than this Outback treat. Those are some harsh words, considering that the worst fast food cookies come from the popular sandwich chain.
You can make a better skillet cookie than Outback's at home
There's yet another point against ordering the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet: You can recreate this Outback Steakhouse dessert in under an hour. The quality of the dish clearly varies from location to location, and by going DIY, you can make sure that it's generously sized, full of flavor instead of grease, and served piping hot.
You can also have fun customizing your dessert with add-ins like chocolate chips and marshmallows. Just make sure to top it with vanilla ice cream and homemade salted caramel sauce for that authentic Outback effect (but better). To ensure the best texture and serving temperature, try preheating the cast iron skillet in the oven before baking the cookie, and for extra decadence, melt some butter in the pan and then add the dough.
What dessert should you order at Outback instead? The Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is a reliable favorite, featuring a pecan brownie smothered in vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream. It's named as an excellent dessert by employees and customers alike, not to mention it's gluten-free. If you want cake instead, the Triple-Layer Carrot Cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese icing also gets great reviews.