The One Outback Steakhouse Dessert You Should Absolutely Avoid Ordering

After a big meal of steak, sides, and a Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse, you want to order a dessert that's good enough to (maybe) finish. Lovers of ooey-gooey caramel will undoubtedly be tempted by the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet, which promises a decadent combo of sweet, salty, and nutty flavors. In reality, this treat is one of the dishes you should avoid ordering at Outback Steakhouse.

How could Outback mess up a salted caramel cookie with white chocolate, toffee, and pretzels, served in a hot skillet with vanilla ice cream? No amount of toppings can disguise a bad foundation, and the cookie is greasy and flavorless, even with all those add-ins in the mix. This dessert is also a lot smaller than it looks in pictures, which could be a real pain if you've ordered it to share with your dining partners. Then again, the lackluster taste creates a risk that some people will give up on it after just one bite.

The Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet has very mixed reviews online. Some Outback customers are big fans of the dessert, but others have been quite disappointed. One reviewer on Yelp said their cookie was served at room temperature instead of hot as advertised, and it was also too dry and salty. A YouTube content creator said that cookies from Subway are better than this Outback treat. Those are some harsh words, considering that the worst fast food cookies come from the popular sandwich chain.