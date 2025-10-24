15 Fruits And Vegetables To Never Buy Out Of Season

You may think that eating seasonally is mostly about aligning yourself with nature and being more connected with our earth. If that's your vibe, more power to you. We could all use a little more closeness to the world around us. However, as a plant-based chef with a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell, I've come across so many more reasons to eating seasonally that might even interest those who don't understand the purpose of a hike, and wouldn't dare step outside barefoot. It's more than just recognizing what our geographic climate creates for us in the moment, it's about fresh, flavorful, and nutrient packed produce.

It's better for human health, and there's also an eco-friendly reason to never buy out of season produce: Shipping those fruits and veggies in from other growing climates leaves a massive carbon footprint. So really, eating the seasonal foods around us is a win-win, for us and for the world around us.

Some fruits and veggies are fine off season. They may not be in their peak, but they will taste fine. The difference might not be noticeable. But there are several fruits and vegetables to never buy out of season if you can help it. These fruits and veggies will have a noticeably different flavor or texture, they will have lost quite a bit of nutritional value on the journey, or the shipping takes so long that you're getting bottom of the barrel quality. If you're not sure what's in season, use the internet to guide you, or shop at a farmer's market. Look for the "local" sticker at your grocery store, or better yet, join a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). When in doubt, hit the freezer aisle instead.