11 Rules Of Thumb For Buying Squash At The Store

There are endless varieties of squash out there, but at the most basic level, they are categorized into two sections: Winter squash and summer squash. Summer squash has fewer varieties, and — you guessed it — it is grown in the warmer months. Winter squash typically has tougher skin and denser, starchier flesh, and it gets harvested during the chilly months. These popular types of squash couldn't be more different. If you're having trouble telling the difference, check to see if the skin is rubbery, thin, and malleable. If that's the case, then you are likely dealing with summer squash. If you knock against the squash and it makes a sound, then it's likely winter squash.

The varieties of summer squash are typically interchangeable in a recipe. However, you do not want to substitute summer squash for winter squash or winter squash for summer squash. The two types couldn't be more different when it comes to flavor, texture, and preparation requirements. You can eat summer squash cooked or raw, and the skin and seeds are safe to consume. While you can technically eat winter squash raw, doing so is rare because the raw squash is tough, woody, and quite bitter. The skin is tough, as well, but can be eaten if cooked (although, with the exception of a few varieties, it typically isn't). The seeds are scooped out before the cooking process, and if they are eaten, they're roasted and seasoned separately from the flesh.

