Give Your Favorite Fall Dishes A New Twist With 2 Lesser Known Squash Varieties

If you are the kind of shopper who loves browsing the produce aisle for new-to-you varieties of fruits and vegetables (we see you, Del Monte pink pineapple), get ready to shake up your favorite cozy fall and winter recipes with two winter squash varieties you may not have seen before, but were literally created to boost the flavor of your cooking. There are plenty of different popular types of squash, though butternut often becomes the default choice. The problem is, butternut squash can be watery, bitter, or bland, which drags down the whole recipe. And those are the exact issues Row 7 Seed Company targeted when developing the lesser known Honeypatch and Koginut squash varieties.

Row 7 Seed Company produces unique vegetables and seeds that are superior in flavor and texture to their more conventional counterparts through careful cross-pollination and plant breeding skills. And starting in mid-October of 2024, you can expect to find these two less common squash varieties at Whole Foods locations nationwide instead of just on the coasts. Sweet and creamy Honeypatch squash is sold two to three squash per package for around $5.99, while the squat, orangey-bronze, rich-flavored Koginut squash retails for around $2.49 per pound and is sold individually.