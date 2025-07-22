These Are The Months You're Waiting For If You're A Fan Of California Grapes
As the largest producer of commercial crops in America, and the fifth-largest in the world, California is unquestionably an agricultural powerhouse. As the saying goes: California feeds the nation. The largest percentage of that bounty comes from berries, tree nuts, and fruits — including the world-renowned vineyards supplying grapes to vast numbers of wineries to make countless bottles of delicious wine. However, there's a slightly less-lauded group of vineyards producing grapes that never end up in wine barrels, yet they're consumed in the millions.
These are the humble sweethearts known as California table grapes, which have specific seasons during which they're super sumptuous, readily available, and mouth-poppingly fresh. If you're a fan of eating grapes from the Sunshine State, the months you've been waiting for start in mid-May and continue into December, thanks to a carefully coordinated approach to crop staggering, aka sequential harvesting. Even though storage facilities and late-end crops can stretch availability for several months, there's just no comparison to freshly picked grapes in the prime growing and harvesting season.
For the absolute best taste, the start of the season is best. There's nothing like those early, crunchy grapes bursting with sun-kissed sweet flavor. To get that immersive experience, keep an eye on the primary table-grape seasons from two grape-growing regions: the Coachella Valley and San Joaquin Valley. Both benefit from plenty of sunshine, soils rich in nutrients, and pristine mountain-fed water. For informed grape-snacking, here's a look at the harvest timing and regions.
The table grape harvest in California
In 2024, California shipped 91.5 million boxes of table grapes weighing 19 pounds per box, the largest majority of them going to American consumers, according to the California Table Grape Commission. With at least 80 different table-grape varieties in red, black, and green colors, that's a whole lot of grapes for picking and eating.
The season kicks off in mid-May with grapes harvested from Southern California's Coachella Valley, where it's sunny and warm with an average of 350 sunny days and 81-degree Fahrenheit temperatures. With temperate conditions day and night, the grapes ripen early, sealing in sugars and juices for ultra-sweet snacking. Grapes from Coachella are well-regarded and eagerly anticipated, but its contribution comprises only 14% of the state's table grape availability, considerably smaller than its compatriots further north.
By early or mid July, the harvest shifts to lower Central California, home to the San Joaquin Valley and it's mega table-grape crops. They comprise about 85% of the state's output, so the harvest rustles and bustles with energy. This region is a bit cooler, averaging 70-degree Fahrenheit temps, and harvesting goes well into the autumn months for availability into early winter. The dozens of grape varietals grown between the two valleys include many familiar names and some obscure ones, such as Thompson, Flame, Ruby, Crimson, Red Globe, Autumn Royal, Sugraone, Sweet Scarlett, Autumn King, Yummy Crunch, and dozens more. Specialty grapes include the remarkably sweet Cotton Candy grapes as well as deep-purple Moon Drops and the creepily named but delicious long, thin purple Witches Fingers.