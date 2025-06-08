12 Tips For Baking With Rhubarb This Summer

We humans are hardwired to enjoy sweetness. Yet, while we love sweetness, it's also possible to have too much of a good thing. That's why vintners know to make ice wine that balances its honey-sweetness with acidity, and why we love tart ingredients like lemons and limes in our baked goods.

Another ingredient that brings a tart balance to sweet baked goods is rhubarb. It's one of the handful of fresh ingredients that remains stubbornly seasonal, arriving in spring and lingering into early summer. Unlike most fruits and berries, it's rare to see rhubarb shipped in when it's out of season (though you can sometimes find it frozen), so you'll want to make full use of it while it's available.

I'm a big fan of rhubarb because, where I grew up (Atlantic Canada), local strawberries don't hit until well into June. That makes rhubarb our quintessential spring treat, showing up as early as April. I grew up looking forward to rhubarb season, and I've used it both as a home baker and in my career as a trained chef and sometimes commercial baker. Rhubarb has its quirks as an ingredient (it's a vegetable, not a fruit, and in fact it's related to buckwheat), so there are some tips you'll need to know if you're going to bake with it. Here are a few of my favorites.