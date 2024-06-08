Rhubarb And White Chocolate Blondies Recipe

Rhubarb is one of the most unique vegetables, with its tangy celery-like stalks, crimson hues, and complex flavor that is a mash-up of apple, citrus, and grape. Most people equate rhubarb with pie or other sweet desserts, but the veggie was first used thousands of years ago in China, Greece, and Rome for medicinal purposes. For many today, rhubarb is a harbinger of spring, and it adds its rosy twang to any recipe it's used in.

These rhubarb and white chocolate blondies – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – combine butterscotchy bars with swirls of tangy rhubarb compote flavored with vanilla and sweetened with brown sugar. This recipe is simple to prepare but loaded with complex flavors. The blondies are made extra rich because we brown the butter, which adds a deep and nutty flavor to the batter. Brown sugar gives a hint of caramel, and smooth white chocolate balances the tangy compote. The fresh rhubarb cooks down quickly and takes on the deep vanilla bean flavor. Blondies are often considered to be overly sweet, but in this recipe, the tart rhubarb is key in creating a perfect harmony of flavors. This blondie recipe can be made in advance and the recipe doubles well, so you can freeze half and take the rest to your next picnic.