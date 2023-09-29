The Sweet Trick To Prevent Runny Filling In Your Rhubarb Pie

Rhubarb just might be the most special of all pie fruits. Plenty of people will go to bat for cherry or apple, but rhubarb has the perfect combination of tart, sweet flavor, and tender texture that makes an ideal filling for a crispy, buttery pie crust. But for a fruit that is almost synonymous with pie and rarely gets used for anything else, it's also one of the trickiest fillings to work with. Rhubarb pie has a tendency to get extremely runny, producing a sloppy filling, and leading to that greatest of all pie sins: the soggy bottom. Thankfully the science of baking has an easy trick up its sleeve to deal with this, and all it involves is tossing your rhubarb with some sugar.

Mixing your fresh fruit with sugar and letting it sit is called maceration, and it helps draw excess liquid out of your rhubarb before it cooks out and leaves your pie soggy. Just cut up the rhubarb for your pie and mix it with the sugar you would be using for your recipe anyway, but then instead of putting it straight in your pie crust to cook, put it in a strainer over a bowl or measuring cup and let it sit for up to an hour. The sugar will draw water out of the rhubarb which will then drip into the container below. You'll be left with plenty of tasty, sweet rhubarb filling, but a lot less liquid to sog up your pie.