Why You Should Avoid Storing Rhubarb Pie In The Fridge

Something as beautiful as the strawberry rhubarb pie you've carefully created deserves proper attention, even after you've taken the sweetly tart baked treat out of the oven. Though you might think that stashing your pretty pink pie in the fridge can help extend the life of your baking accomplishment, there's a much better option to protect the freshness and preserve the texture of your dessert.

As surprising as it might sound, rhubarb pies can last for up to three days when kept at room temperature. Shoving your pie into the fridge can have an adverse effect, turning your delicate pie into a soggy mess that isn't quite as appealing to scoop out of the pie dish and serve. If you anticipate needing to store your creations for a longer duration, slices can be wrapped and frozen for a few months, with less of a runny mess after thawing than a pie piece that has been taken out of the fridge.