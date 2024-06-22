Is It Safe To Eat Green Rhubarb?

Warm weather has returned, and with it, one of the best times of the year: Rhubarb season. Having grown up with rhubarb plants in the backyard, I looked forward to chopping and cooking up the plant in pastries and more, but sometimes found that our rhubarb, known for its iconic red hue, had grown, peculiarly, green. At-home growers may have wondered the same things we did: Why is rhubarb green? Does this mean the rhubarb is unripe? Or worse yet, is green-colored rhubarb unsafe to eat?

The long and short of it is that green rhubarb can be perfectly safe to eat, just like its red counterpart. Don't let the green color mislead you into thinking it's necessarily unripe, either. You should, however, take the same precautions that you take with your red rhubarb. Rhubarb leaves are the part of the plant that contains oxalic acid and anthraquinone glycosides, which can poison those who ingest them. But beyond this precaution, your primary concern will be looks, not safety, when it comes to green rhubarb.