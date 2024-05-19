Almond-Rhubarb "From Scratch" Dump Cake Recipe

A dump cake is just that — a homey, cobbler-like cake made by literally dumping all of the ingredients in a pan and baking. Although the original dump cake's origins are not entirely clear, it was popularized in the 1960s, an era of convenience cooking following post-WWII innovations in the manufacturing of goods and especially packaged foods. The first dump cake to start circulating through the Midwest and Southern states contained canned pineapple, cherry pie filling, a box of yellow cake mix, optional nuts, and a stick of butter (or margarine). The key to the dessert's success was layering those ingredients in that exact order and following the most important rule – not to mix! The cake was then served warm with a scoop of ice cream.

Over time, the classic dump cake evolved to incorporate other flavors of pie filling, cake mix, and toppings, but the formula and outcome remained intact. Dump cake is like a fun science experiment that always turns out unexpectedly well. The magic of butter and dry ingredients melding together while they bake atop a juicy fruit base is genius! That said, using fresh ingredients and a couple of extra steps to create an additive-free, "from scratch" mix takes dump cake into our modern culinary times.