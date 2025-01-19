The Absolute Best Way To Ensure Rhubarb Cake Doesn't Get Soggy

The pink blush of a tangy rhubarb cake is delightful. However, once you slice into it, you may find that the interior doesn't match up to its pretty-in-pink outward form. Rather than being cakey and light, the crumb can come out soggy and squelchy if you don't take some culinary precautions. One such insurance policy is to put your rhubarb on top of your cake batter instead of stirring it through.

Rhubarb is made up of a whopping 95% water. When heated, the cell structures inside the chopped stalks (which are technically a vegetable) break down and release all that moisture. This is why classic strawberry and rhubarb pie recipes contain cornstarch; it thickens all the fruity liquid liberated from the flesh, creating a yummy viscous syrup that coats the filling. If you stir your rhubarb through cake batter, the released liquid has nowhere to go and pools inside the cake, resulting in gummy pockets that have an unappetizing, almost-rubbery texture.

Placing your rhubarb on top of your cake, however, gives the moisture an easy escape route. The heat of the oven turns the liquid into steam and because there's nothing in the way to hamper its course, it evaporates. The result is soft chunks of rhubarb that have a jammy texture instead of a sloppy mouthfeel. When paired with the sugariness of the cake beneath, the acerbic flavor of the 'barb creates the perfect combo of tart and sweet.

