A Dump Cake Is The Easiest Way To Enjoy Rhubarb's Sweet Flavors

Albeit extremely sour tasting in its raw form, there are plenty of tips for cooking with rhubarb to help bring out its sweeter side. Depending on your technique, it's a lot easier than you might think to get rhubarb to a perfect consistency and flavor for desserts. If you're concerned its tartness may be overwhelming try using rhubarb in a dump cake, then watch as your worries melt away alongside a generous helping of butter and sugar.

The classic dump cake is made by taking a pre-made cake mix, fruit filling, butter, and sugar and dumping it all in a dish to bake quickly and easily. Yielding a dessert that lands somewhere between a cobbler and a crumble, a dump cake works especially well with rhubarb because it takes the effort out of preparing rhubarb as you would for other cakes and pastries. Instead of stewing your rhubarb down into a jam, for example, the very format of a dump cake does the work for you. This almond-rhubarb dump cake recipe calls for either fresh or frozen sliced rhubarb stalks along with brown sugar and lots of butter. In the process of baking, your rhubarb slices will tenderize and sweeten up, making both a tasty and easy dessert.