What's The Difference Between A Cobbler And A Crumble?

The world of baked fruity desserts is vast but confusing. Between pies, galettes, crisps, buckles, dump cakes, cobblers, and crumbles, it can be difficult to figure out which one to make. But the latter two desserts can be especially baffling, as cobblers and crumbles are very similar. They both are made in baking dishes, include one or more fruits, and involve a golden pastry topping that also serves to soak up all those delicious juices. When you pull both out of the oven after about 45 minutes, you'll find your baked, sugary fruit fillings bubbling up underneath.

So what's the difference between these two? The biggest one lies in the desserts' toppings. Crumbles are aptly named for the crumbled-up mixture that gets sprinkled over the fruit. Cobblers, on the other hand, involve fully formed biscuits that are plopped on top of the filling — making what looks like an edible cobblestone street, which is where the name comes from. This distinction may sound small, but it affects everything from the ingredient list, to the prep steps, to the difficulty level in making each dessert. Plus, while the flavors in these two treats are very similar, you'll notice slight distinctions in texture when biting into each.