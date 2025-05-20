The Tangy Fruit You Should Bake Into Lemon Bars For Loud And Vibrant Flavor

Lemon bars are the ultimate blend of sweet and sour flavors. We love throwing an extra dash of zest into the batter to make the treats tangier, but you don't have to look to lemons alone to give the dessert a boost. For an even more vibrant taste (and color) in your next batch of lemon bars, make them with rhubarb.

Sure, rhubarb is technically a vegetable, but the zesty, reddish-pink stalks tend to be paired with sweet treats, like dark chocolate brownies or strawberry pie. The tart fruit is pretty acidic, with a flavor that's been likened to fruits such as green apples, raspberries, and, of course, lemons. There's a slight, verdant bitterness to it that's overtaken by the sourness, and completely masked when mixed with sugar. Rhubarb's brightness is its most prominent trait, making it a great vegetable to add to baked goods, especially lemon bars.

The tart stalks bring out lemon's own zesty flavors, and the sweetness that goes into the treats prevents the combination from becoming astringent. Raw rhubarb has a crunchy bite that's reminiscent of celery, but when cooked, it takes on a tenderness that elevates lemon bars. While your shortbread crust parbakes, beat eggs, lemon juice, and chopped rhubarb together before adding in flour, lemon zest, and sugar, and mixing everything together. Pour the lemon rhubarb filling on top of the golden brown crust and bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 minutes, or until the filling has set.