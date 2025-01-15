14 Genius Ways To Upgrade Lemon Bars

With their signature vibrant yellow hue, lemon bars already look pretty appetizing. But, switching up their look is totally an option too. Add a rosy pink hue to your lemon bars, and you'll give them a charming touch that's perfect for celebrations, or perhaps a cozy afternoon tea at home. And, you can achieve this completely naturally, without the use of artificial dyes.

To tint your lemon bars pink, there are a few ingredient options to consider. Firstly, blitzing fresh raspberries or strawberries into the lemon curd filling will certainly do the trick, whilst adding some delicious berry flavor to the bars, too. Alternatively, a splash of a vibrant juice, such as pomegranate, cranberry, or even beet juice will also help you achieve that beautiful soft pink tone. Just a few drops should be enough, and this shouldn't dramatically alter the taste. If neither of those two options are available or desired, you can also use freeze dried berries.

When using whole or dried berries, blitz them up in a food processor first. For fresh, you'll need to pass the puree through a fine mesh sieve before combining it with the other ingredients (typically eggs, flour, and sugar). For dried berries, add a few pinches to replace the puree. If using juice, just add this the straight into the mixture at the same time as the lemon juice. Once combined, your pretty pink lemon curd is ready to pour over the crust and bake.

