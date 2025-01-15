14 Genius Ways To Upgrade Lemon Bars
In the world of home baking, lemon bars are up there with the favorites. Delivering that perfect balance of tart and sweet, with a buttery shortbread crust and a luscious lemon curd topping, they're a dessert that's as comforting as they are vibrant. But, as much as we love the traditional version, these zesty bakes also present plenty of creative possibilities. With just a few tweaks, you can transform a simple lemon bar recipe into something with a unique and delicious twist.
From mouth-watering new flavors to tasty toppings and eye-catching new looks, there are so many ways to upgrade this beloved dessert, and most require very little effort. Some of these ideas will enhance the texture or elevate the presentation, whilst others will add complexity to that sweet citrus flavor. Simple additions such as a pop of fresh berries, hint of ginger, or decadent white chocolate topping can completely revamp your lemon bars, and there are some pretty surprising ingredients in the line up too (how does cheese sound?!). With these handy tips, you'll learn how to make lemon bars smoother, brighter, and more indulgent than ever before. So, let's take a look at the very best ways to reinvent these sunny home-baked treats.
Tint them a pretty pink
With their signature vibrant yellow hue, lemon bars already look pretty appetizing. But, switching up their look is totally an option too. Add a rosy pink hue to your lemon bars, and you'll give them a charming touch that's perfect for celebrations, or perhaps a cozy afternoon tea at home. And, you can achieve this completely naturally, without the use of artificial dyes.
To tint your lemon bars pink, there are a few ingredient options to consider. Firstly, blitzing fresh raspberries or strawberries into the lemon curd filling will certainly do the trick, whilst adding some delicious berry flavor to the bars, too. Alternatively, a splash of a vibrant juice, such as pomegranate, cranberry, or even beet juice will also help you achieve that beautiful soft pink tone. Just a few drops should be enough, and this shouldn't dramatically alter the taste. If neither of those two options are available or desired, you can also use freeze dried berries.
When using whole or dried berries, blitz them up in a food processor first. For fresh, you'll need to pass the puree through a fine mesh sieve before combining it with the other ingredients (typically eggs, flour, and sugar). For dried berries, add a few pinches to replace the puree. If using juice, just add this the straight into the mixture at the same time as the lemon juice. Once combined, your pretty pink lemon curd is ready to pour over the crust and bake.
Add white chocolate
If you're a fan of rich, indulgent desserts, adding white chocolate to your lemon bars is the way to go. The creamy sweetness of white chocolate balances the tartness of the lemon wonderfully, giving them the ultimate upgrade. And, there are a few different ways you can incorporate this ingredient.
One way to give your lemon bars a chocolatey revamp is to simply drizzle melted white chocolate over the top of the baked and cooled bars. It's a super easy technique that can give your home-baked treats a more professional look. Just pop the chocolate-topped bars in the fridge for 20 minutes or so to allow the drizzle to set before serving. Another approach is to scatter white chocolate chips evenly over the baked shortbread crust before pouring on the lemon curd, which creates a layer of sweet, creamy goodness nestled between the base and filling. You could also try folding white chocolate chips into the lemon curd itself before baking, for more evenly distributed pockets of sweetness. White chocolate will also pair well with many other add-ins, like berries or coconut, so don't be afraid to get creative and layer your flavors.
Add berries
We know that berries can be a useful tool for altering the color of your lemon bars, but they're also a fantastic flavor enhancer too. The sweetness and tang of berries is a match made in heaven for the citrusy brightness of lemon, and there's an array of options to try. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or even blackberries can all infuse lemon bars with bursts of sweetness, whilst introducing some contrasting pops of color too.
The easiest way to add berries to the bars is scattering them over the lemon curd layer before baking. If using larger berries, such as strawberries, you may prefer to slice or dice them first. As they bake, the berries will soften and release some of their juices, creating lush fruity layer on top. Alternatively, you can layer the berries on top of the baked lemon bars as a fresh garnish. Dust them lightly with powdered sugar for an elegant finishing touch, or pair them with other additions, such as drizzle of chocolate or dollop of whipped cream.
Add lemon zest to the crust
The layer of smooth lemon curd is generally what provides the zingy flavor to a batch a lemon bars, but you can amp up the tartness even further by infusing the crust with lemon too. With the simple addition of a little lemon zest, the buttery shortbread crust can become just as flavorful and aromatic as the filling.
To give your crust an upgrade, add a teaspoon of freshly grated lemon zest to the shortbread dough before baking. This will typically also consist of all purpose flour, butter, sugar, and salt. Some recipes include a splash of vanilla extract for extra flavor too. Mix in the zest at the point of adding the sugar and salt, to help distribute it evenly, and once the dough has come together, compact it down into the bottom of your baking pan. As it bakes, you'll notice that wonderful citrus aroma intensifying. This trick works especially well if you love a bolder lemon taste that's not overly sweet, and it'll ensure that every layer of your lemon bars is packed with heaps of tart citrus flavor.
Add cheese
Ok, it sounds crazy, but cheese has found its way into lemon bars, and this addition works well. Praised by actress Valerie Bertinelli, who previously hosted a show on Food Network, the technique of adding Parmesan cheese to the crust of lemon bars can introduce a slightly nutty, salty element, that complements the sweet-tart lemon layer perfectly.
The aim here is not to make the lemon bars taste noticeable cheesy, but instead add just the right amount of balancing saltiness, that'll make the sweet citrus filling pop. In Bertinelli's recipe, she incorporates less than a cup of Parmesan cheese into the crust, along with flour, powdered sugar, and butter. As it bakes, the cheese melts down, moistening the crust and helping it to brown whilst infusing with a subtle savory flavor. The result is also rich and crisp.
This savory addition would also pair well with other aromatic ingredients, such as thyme or ginger, with these elements working together to balance the sweetness of the curd. And, Parmesan isn't the only cheese that complements lemon. You could also try whipping up a creamy, sweetened topping for the lemon bars, using a base of mascarpone or cream cheese.
Incorporate other citrus flavors
Why stop at lemons? Adding other citrus fruits to your lemon bars can make their flavor even more interesting, whilst enabling you to customize their color too. Oranges, grapefruits, limes, or even more exotic options like yuzu are great for bringing a fresh and exciting twist to this classic dessert.
For an easy upgrade, try swapping a portion of the lemon juice in your curd with another citrus juice. For example, using half lemon juice and half lime juice adds an even sharper, zestier kick, while orange juice is great if you prefer a sweeter, more mellow taste. You could even go for blood orange juice, which will give the bars a stunning red hue. Or, to introduce a slightly bitter edge that'll balance out the recipe's sweetness fantastically, go for grapefruit juice. Yuzu, a citrus fruit commonly used in Japanese cuisine, is also great for giving your lemon bars a more complex flavor, with its distinct floral and herbal notes.If you want the citrus flavors to shine even more, try adding some of the zest to the curd, too. This not only intensifies the aroma but also creates a beautiful speckled appearance in the filling.
Top them with marshmallow frosting
To inject some fun and sweetness into your lemon bars, try topping them with a layer of marshmallow frosting. The fluffy, creamy marshmallow sweetens up the zesty taste even further, and introduces a new textural element, creating a dessert that's reminiscent of an indulgent lemon meringue pie.
Marshmallow frosting can be made by whisking together egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar, then popping this mixture in a bain-marie. Once the sugar has dissolved and everything has warmed through, remove the bowl from the saucepan and beat the contents with an electric whisk until you have soft peaks, before stirring through a splash of vanilla extract. Now, the marshmallow frosting should be just the right texture for spreading or piping over the baked and cooled lemon bars, creating a pillowy layer of sweetness that transforms the basic bars into something spectacular.
For a final touch, you could even break out a blow torch and toast the marshmallow frosting until it's golden brown. This will add a delicious caramelized flavor and make the bars look impressive too. If you don't have a torch, you can pop the frosting-topped bars under the broiler for a few minutes instead.
Add coconut
Coconut and lemon are an excellent match, with the tropical sweetness complementing the tart brightness brilliantly. Combine these two ingredients, and you'll have a dessert that's both refreshing and indulgent, with an enhanced texture too.
The best method for giving your lemon bars a tropical boost is mixing shredded coconut into the crust layer. Just combine this with the other dry ingredients before adding the butter and mixing to form a dough. Another simple technique is to sprinkle shredded or flaked coconut over the top of the bars about ten minutes before the baking time is up. As the bars finish setting, the coconut will toast slightly, for a golden, nutty finish that contrasts amazingly with the smooth, tangy curd.
For the ultimate coconut-lemon combo, try topping the finished bars with coconut whipped cream. This can be prepared by chilling a can of coconut milk in the fridge, scooping out the solids, and beating them with an electric hand whisk until smooth and fluffy.
Add thyme
The combination of lemon and herbs might sound more fitting for a wholesome dinner than it does for a sweet treat, but lemon-thyme bars are very much a dessert, and they're surprisingly moreish too. This herb brings a sophisticated, earthy taste, and can be added to both the crust and the curd layers.
Just a subtle hint of this flavorful herb is enough to elevate the bars. When it comes to flavoring the crust, just blitz fresh thyme leaves with the other ingredients in a food processor, to ensure even distribution of that herbaceous goodness. About one teaspoon of leaves is a good place to start. You can pair this with a sprinkling of lemon zest too, for an even bolder taste.
For the curd, the trick is to infuse this with thyme flavor using whole sprigs. Just pop the filling ingredients, including sugar, lemon juice, and eggs, into a saucepan, whisk well, and drop in about four sprigs of thyme. As it heats up and thickens, the mixture will take on that distinct herby flavor and aroma. Remove the sprigs at the end of cooking, and pour the mixture over the crust to bake as usual. Don't forget to garnish the finished bars with a few extra thyme leaves if desired.
Add the flour gradually
The texture of the lemon curd can make or break a lemon bar, and achieving that smooth, melt-in-your-mouth consistency is all about technique. What you definitely don't want is a lumpy or grainy filling, and there's a simple way to ensure this doesn't happen when it comes to mixing through the flour.
Television cook Ina Garten demonstrates this foolproof technique in her famous lemon bar recipe. First, she whisks together the eggs, sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Then, instead of dumping the flour into the bowl all at once, she sprinkles it in a little at a time, whisking as she goes. This ensures the flour is evenly incorporated, leaving you with an ultra silky, lump-free curd that sets beautifully. You can also sift the flour first if desired. Mixing the flour in slowly is also key when making the shortbread crust. For this step, Garten notes that the mixer should be set to low, with the flour beaten into the creamed butter and sugar slowly and briefly until just combined.
Top them with candied lemon slices
If you're serving your homemade lemon bars up to guests, you'll not only want them to taste great, but look impressive too. One easy way to level up their presentation is topping the bars with candied lemon slices. These glossy rounds add an elegant look, and also infuse the lemon curd layer with extra zesty goodness.
You can either buy premade candied lemon slices, or opt to make your own. The process is surprisingly easy, requiring just lemons, sugar, and water. First, thinly slice a lemon and set aside. Then, heat lemon juice, water, and sugar in a saucepan until boiling. Simmer the slices in the lemon syrup mixture for about 15 minutes, before carefully transfering them to a parchment-lined tray to cool and set. Now you have a batch of sweet, chewy lemon slices with an irresistible shine, ready for arranging atop your freshly baked lemon bars.
If you want to switch things up, feel free to use other citrus fruits like oranges or limes for a colorful variety of candied slices. This works especially well if you've already added other citrus flavors to the curd.
Give them a boozy kick
What better way to add a touch of sophistication to your lemon bars than with a splash of booze? Upgrade your usual recipe using your favorite liquor, and you'll make this classic dessert feel extra special. Whether you're adding zesty limoncello or a punchy flavored vodka, the right spirit will enhance the citrusy flavors in the bars, whilst giving them a more grown-up feel.
To incorporate alcohol into your lemon bars, just add about two tablespoons of your chosen liquor into the lemon curd mixture. Orange liqueurs like Cointreau will complement the lemon perfectly, whilst a citrusy or vanilla vodka can provide a clean, crisp sharpness. If you're using limoncello, which already has a distinct lemon flavor, you can substitute a larger portion of the usual lemon juice in the recipe with this instead. However, other alcoholic beverages should be added more sparingly, with the bulk of the liquid being the lemon juice. This will ensure that lemon remains the most prominent flavor in the bars.
Another idea is to create a boozy glaze to drizzle over the cooled bars. Mix powdered sugar with a small amount of liquor, adjusting the consistency until it's pourable. This is a great method if you'd prefer to keep some bars alcohol-free, and give others a slight kick.
Add ginger
Ginger's spicy warmth is the perfect accompaniment to the refreshing zing of lemon, making it an excellent addition to your lemon bars. The gentle heat of this versatile aromatic is another great sweetness balancer, and there are a few different ways you can add it.
To give the lemon curd filling a spicy revamp, add a tablespoon of ginger paste when combining the wet ingredients. If you don't have paste to hand, you can use the same quantity of fresh, finely grated ginger in its place. This will give the curd a warm, fragrant undertone, without overpowering.
If you're looking to add some spice to the base of the lemon bars too, try subbing the usual shortbread crust for a gingersnap mixture. Just blitz up gingersnap cookies into crumbs, mix with sugar, flour, and salt, then stir in melted butter to form a dough. This can be pressed into the base of a pan and baked as usual. Alternatively, stick with the shortbread base, but sprinkle in a dash of ground ginger when stirring through the flour. If you'd rather keep the ginger element as an optional addition, whipping up a homemade ginger syrup is a great idea. This is perfect for drizzling over the bars once cooled and sliced.
Finish them with a layer of chocolate ganache
It's often used to top decadent cakes, donuts, and tarts, but chocolate ganache also makes a wonderful addition to a batch of homemade lemon bars. Finish this bake with a glossy layer of dark or white chocolate ganache for the ultimate rich, luxurious contrast to the tang of the lemon.
Making a classic chocolate ganache involves combining equal parts finely chopped dark chocolate and heavy cream. First, heat the cream in a saucepan until simmering, then remove the pan from the heat. Immediately pour in the chopped chocolate, and let this sit for a few minutes. Now, as you stir the two ingredients together, the chocolate will gradually melt, until you have a smooth, shiny ganache. If you're using white chocolate instead, you'll need to adjust the chocolate to cream ratio slightly. Two parts chocolate to one part cream is more suitable here.Once the ganache is ready, pour it over the baked and cooled lemon bars, spreading it out into a smooth, even layer. Let the chocolatey topping set in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before slicing the bars.